Last Thursday, October 20, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later the three-year-old was deceased. The initial investigation was handled by the Litchfield Police Department but investigators determined the unrevealed acts that appeared to lead to the child’s death occurred in Macoupin County and a coordinated investigation between the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Carlinville Police Department and Litchfield Police Department was conducted.

CARLINVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO