Greenville Chamber Program Tuesday Morning
Another Greenville Chamber of Commerce New Faces /State of the City and State of the State program has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 25. It will start at 7:30 a.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center. State Senator Jason Plummer will be a special guest. Representatives from the...
Adyson Bearley Named All-Tournament
The Greenville High School junior varsity volleyball team played in the Lincoln Tournament this past Saturday. Lady Comets sophomore Adyson Bearley was named to the all-tournament team. The Lady Comets placed sixth out of eight teams.
MG FFA Soil Judging Results
Five members from the Mulberry Grove FFA competed in the Soil Judging CDE at Kaskaskia College in Centralia on October 12. The team consisted of Addison Hebenstreit, Megan Schewe, Megan Mollett, Micah Greenwood, and Aaron Cook. 1st place team was St. Elmo with 1,123 points; 2nd place team was Mulberry...
Marge Childerson
Marge Childerson, 86, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loving family. She was born to Erwin John and Margaret Anna (Wolters) Essenpreis, on March 14, 1936, in Breese, IL. She married Roger Milton Childerson, in Breese, on February 9, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2003.
Campbell Running At Sectional
Greenville High School cross country runner Katie Campbell has qualified for the state sectional. Running last Saturday in the Wesclin Class 1A Regional, Campbell, a junior, was fourth among individuals, not on a team that qualified. She placed 23rd overall out of 100 runners. Campbell will run in the Benton...
Plummer Town Hall On Safe-T Act
Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer will attend a Town Hall session Wednesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Education Center. The 54th District senator will be joined by Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison and Fayette County Sheriff David Russell to talk about the Safe-T Act and changes coming to the criminal justice system.
Lady Comets Tennis At State
Three players on the Greenville High School girls tennis team played in the state tournament Thursday. Paige Mathis was in the singles competition, and Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger played in doubles. Head Coach Vaughn Robart reported the girls won three matches, which is “an amazing accomplishment.”. Mathias won...
GHS Girls Volleyball Results
The Greenville High School varsity volleyball team ended the regular season with victories. The Lady Comets hosted Gillespie last Tuesday and won 25-23, 21-25, 25-13. It was senior night. Nine seniors and their parents were honored. The players are Ava Curry, Claire Dannaman, Lilly Funneman, Sydnee Godier, Kat Haas, Tessa Neely, Ainsley Olson, Libby Reavis and Charlee Stearns. Each of the nine played volleyball four years.
Mulberry Grove Baseball All-Conference
Two members of the Mulberry Grove Aces fall baseball team have been named all-conference. Congratulations to Jason Millikin and Jake Helmkamp!
Bond County Law Enforcement Fundraiser
The Bond County Law Enforcement Association’s annual fundraising event will be Saturday, November 5, with doors opening at 4:30 PM. Dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 PM and additional activities follow at 7 PM. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.
Football Players, Cheerleaders & Band Recognized On Senior Night
It was senior night at the final Greenville High School football game Friday night. Students and their parents were recognized. Senior football cheerleaders included Camilla Brombini, Jillian Elam, Kelsie Hemann, Emma Ketten, Laia Klein, Celine Lund, Georgia Sussenbach, and Bailey Wilkerson. Football players playing their final game were Tristen Filipiak,...
Structure & Field Fire In Mulberry Grove
Mulberry Grove firefighters responded to a report of a field fire, possibly involving a combine, Sunday at 9:46 PM in the 1800 block of Old Park Ave. Greenville and Keyesport fire personnel provided mutual aid. Upon arrival, crews found the blaze was actually in an unoccupied house and had spread...
Carlinville Toddler Dies, Household Member Arrested
Last Thursday, October 20, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later the three-year-old was deceased. The initial investigation was handled by the Litchfield Police Department but investigators determined the unrevealed acts that appeared to lead to the child’s death occurred in Macoupin County and a coordinated investigation between the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Carlinville Police Department and Litchfield Police Department was conducted.
Bond County Animal Control September Report
Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released his report of activities during September. Seventeen dogs were impounded in addition to 25 cats. Nine of the dogs were released to their owners. One dog and 18 cats were euthanized. Hess released eight cats to the Bond County Humane Society...
