Levola Chester, 89 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 89-year-old Levola Allen Chester, of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, October 29 at 12 pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11.
Sherry Ezell Calhoun, 68 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 68-year-old Sherry Ezell Calhoun, of Hopkinsville will be Friday, October 28, at 10 am at the New Work Fellowship. Burial will follow at the Calhoun family farm. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4 to 8 at New Work Fellowship. Hughart, Beard, and Giles Funeral Home is...
Carson Junior Moore, 75 of Elkton
Memorial services for 75-year-old Carson Moore of Elkton will be Friday, October 28, at 11am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday morning at 10 at the funeral home.
Kenneth “Flick” Tyler, 65 of Cadiz
Funeral services for 65 year-old Kenneth Ray “Flick” Tyler of Cadiz will be Sunday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will Sunday afternoon at 1. SURVIVORS:. BROTHERS:. Dennie Tyler (Honey), Cadiz. Larry Tyler (Roberta), Cadiz. Darnell...
Billy Alexander Ogburn, 68 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 68-year-old Billy Alexander Ogburn of Hopkinsville will be Friday, October 28, at 12pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday morning at 11.
Tina Dixon, 68, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 68-year-old Tina Faye Dixon of Hopkinsville will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 24, at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Kenneth Tubbs, 85, of Kuttawa
Funeral services for 85-year old Kenneth Ray Tubbs of Kuttawa, formerly of Dawson Springs, will be Monday, October 24, at 1:00 at Morgan's Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation will take place Monday from 11 until 1. Survivors include his wife, Shirley...
Fort Campbell Managing Controlled Burn That Has Sent Smoke North to Cadiz
A smoky haze in southern Trigg County that has wafted north to Caldwell and Lyons counties is the result of a controlled fire at Fort Campbell. Tuesday afternoon, the public affairs office at Fort Campbell said the fire began during routine training and that personnel are still actively managing the fire.
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
Man Charged After Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
Two women were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a westbound van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, hit an SUV driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville that was in front of him in the construction zone.
Hopkinsville Vehicle Fire Under Investigation
A vehicle on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville firefighters say a truck parked in the yard was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 10 am. No one was injured in the fire but investigators have been called to help determine...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on Douglas Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say surveillance video showed 34-year-old Shawn Shier entering a building and taking wire out of the building. He was reportedly located in the woods with a broken fishing pole and claimed he was fishing....
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
Trigg Ambulance Service Taking Toys For Tots Applications
Applications are being accepted for assistance through the Trigg County Ambulance Service’s Toys for Tots program. Trigg County EMS Director Jason Meador says he is proud to carry on a tradition that started with former Director the late Nell Thomas. Meador says the Toys for Tots program is truly...
Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville
An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
Woman Injured In Sunday Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 1 pm two westbound SUVs collided in the construction zone injuring a woman inside one of the vehicles. The woman was taken by...
Woman Injured In Christian County Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Julia Treas was westbound around the two-mile marker when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to hit a guardrail and overturn. She was taken by ambulance...
Westerfield, Hunt Weigh In On Christian County Solar Farm Ordinance
The discussion Oriden and the Dogwood community continued Tuesday morning, when Christian County Fiscal Court — on a motion from Jerry Gilliam — unanimously moved for Judge-Executive Steve Tribble to notify the body if a certificate of construction comes to his office. Gilliam’s option arrived after County Attorney...
Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett Jr. for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them...
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
