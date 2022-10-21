The first round matchups in the Illinois high school football playoffs were announced over the weekend. Dates and times for this weekend’s game are to be announced. Local teams in the playoffs include Highland, Breese Central, Vandalia, Hillsboro and Triad. Joining Vandalia and Hillsboro from the South Central Conference are Pana, North Mac and Carlinville.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO