Illinois State

Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program Passes $90 Million Threshold

Workers in Illinois who participate in the Secure Choice retirement savings program have set aside more than $90 million of their own money for their retirement, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said recently. The accomplishment signals a growing recognition that workers understand Social Security will not provide enough income after...
ILLINOIS STATE
High School Football Playoffs Round One Matchups

The first round matchups in the Illinois high school football playoffs were announced over the weekend. Dates and times for this weekend’s game are to be announced. Local teams in the playoffs include Highland, Breese Central, Vandalia, Hillsboro and Triad. Joining Vandalia and Hillsboro from the South Central Conference are Pana, North Mac and Carlinville.
