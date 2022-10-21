Read full article on original website
Elena Ferrante‘s ‘The Lying Life of Adults’ Gets Netflix Streaming Date, Provocative Poster Art Revealed – Global Bulletin
DATE Netflix has revealed the launch date of its Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lying Life of Adults” and released a provocative poster and teaser art for the show based on the “My Brilliant Friend” author’s latest novel. “Lying Life,” which will drop debut on Netflix globally on Jan. 4, 2023, is directed by Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) and stars Valeria Golino in the role of Neapolitan aunt of the story’s young protagonist named Giovanna, played by newcomer Giordana Marengo. Alessandro Preziosi (“Medici”) plays Giovanna’s father, Andrea, while Pina Turco (“Gomorrah,” the series) plays her mother, Nella. The Ferrante book depicts...
Tokyo Film Festival Presents Finalists of Amazon Prime Video Take One Award
For the second year in a row TIFF is hosting the Amazon Prime Video Take One Awards for new filmmakers. “We want Amazon to be a home for talent — when directors come up with great new ideas, we want them to think Amazon is the place to go,” said Kodama Takashi, country director for Prime Video Japan at a TIFF press event on Monday. “That’s why we are sponsoring the awards.” Open to filmmakers living in Japan who have yet to be a director, scriptwriter or producer on a commercial film or have their independent films of 40...
Tokyo Film Festival is More than Ready for Its Return to In-Person 35th Edition, Says Chairman Ando Hiroyasu
The Olympic Games, the Coronation of the Emperor and the COVID pandemic have each thrown up challenges to the normal functioning of the Tokyo International Film Festival in recent years. But the festival’s chairman Ando Hiroyasu was bullish about this year’s 35th edition, when he spoke to Variety. Is the festival truly ready for a return to full-scale operations and the return of foreign visitors in the new venue? TIFF has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and is returning to full-scale operation for the first time in three years. Among the things that I put my efforts into this year are: Expansion of...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Netflix is adapting 2 of the greatest novels of all time
Book adaptations, for obvious reasons, offer a never-ending wellspring of creative inspiration for all the major streaming services, helping them to keep their development pipelines chock-a-block with new projects that can turn into compelling releases that keep people subscribed. On that score, coming to Netflix soon is a pair of major projects — a series, and a feature-length film — adapted from two of the most celebrated novels in history.
Kore-eda Hirokazu Opens the Shutters of His ’Maiko House’ Series for Netflix
Kore-eda Hirokazu, Japan’s best known auteur film director and a Tokyo International Film Festival regular, has unveiled a suite of images from “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House,” his debut drama series for streaming giant Netflix. Kore-eda (“Broker,” “Like Father Like Son,” and Palme d’Or-winning “Shoplifters”)...
