Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

New 'food innovation center' breaks ground in Phoenix food desert

The new development, called 'Arizona Fresh,' will feature a 15,000 square-foot year-long farmer's market, as well as a community park. The development is situated in an area of South Phoenic that has been considered a food desert, or areas where residents are more than a mile away from fresh and healthy food, for years.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Semi-truck rollover on I-10 in Buckeye shuts down westbound lanes

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Westbound lanes on I-10 in Buckeye are feeling the impact of a semi-truck rollover on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with ADOT, the crash happened near Palo Verde Road. ADOT says the semi is blocking all the lanes, but video taken by SkyFOX shows traffic is flowing once again, the truck having been moved into the median.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mississippi River drought hits record level, revives supply chain concerns: report

The Mississippi River is set to face a number of problems due to low water levels that could impact the supply chain during a crucial period of recovery. The National Weather Service Memphis Office released projections that the river will drop to 11.1 feet below sea level – a record low for the river that could end up creating significant problems for the shipping industry that uses it as a main artery for trade along the middle of the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox10phoenix.com

Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames

MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa temporarily halts westbound traffic, ADOT says

MESA, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa reopened following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says. "The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona trooper dragged by vehicle during Loop 303 traffic stop

PHOENIX - An Arizona trooper was hospitalized after being dragged by a suspect's car during a traffic stop on Loop 303 overnight. Officials say the trooper had pulled the suspect over near Loop 303 and El Mirage Road, but did not explain why the driver was stopped in the first place.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say

Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a silver car was turning left onto westbound Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound. The truck was then pushed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gold SUV, which sideswiped another SUV.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202

MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix PD officers hospitalized after struggle with suspect ends in gunfire

PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers were hospitalized after a struggle with a suspect ended in gunfire, however, no one was actually struck, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Glendale Avenue and 16th Street, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man walking his dog finds alligator roaming in rural Idaho

A man who was out walking his dog on a recent evening in rural Idaho stumbled upon a creature that was a long way from home. According to Idaho Fish and Game, the man was walking his dog on a road south of New Plymouth, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Boise, around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 when he heard something rustling in the bushes. It was a 3.5-foot long alligator.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID

