Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
New 'food innovation center' breaks ground in Phoenix food desert
The new development, called 'Arizona Fresh,' will feature a 15,000 square-foot year-long farmer's market, as well as a community park. The development is situated in an area of South Phoenic that has been considered a food desert, or areas where residents are more than a mile away from fresh and healthy food, for years.
fox10phoenix.com
Semi-truck rollover on I-10 in Buckeye shuts down westbound lanes
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Westbound lanes on I-10 in Buckeye are feeling the impact of a semi-truck rollover on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with ADOT, the crash happened near Palo Verde Road. ADOT says the semi is blocking all the lanes, but video taken by SkyFOX shows traffic is flowing once again, the truck having been moved into the median.
fox10phoenix.com
Mississippi River drought hits record level, revives supply chain concerns: report
The Mississippi River is set to face a number of problems due to low water levels that could impact the supply chain during a crucial period of recovery. The National Weather Service Memphis Office released projections that the river will drop to 11.1 feet below sea level – a record low for the river that could end up creating significant problems for the shipping industry that uses it as a main artery for trade along the middle of the country.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey puts up more stacked containers along border
The latest installation of stacked containers in Cochise County comes after Ducey was told by federal officials to remove the barrier, which sparked a lawsuit by Ducey. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa temporarily halts westbound traffic, ADOT says
MESA, Ariz. - Westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa reopened following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says. "The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona trooper dragged by vehicle during Loop 303 traffic stop
PHOENIX - An Arizona trooper was hospitalized after being dragged by a suspect's car during a traffic stop on Loop 303 overnight. Officials say the trooper had pulled the suspect over near Loop 303 and El Mirage Road, but did not explain why the driver was stopped in the first place.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix home catches fire following construction worker incident
Three people are out of their home after a construction accident sparks a house fire on Oct. 23. It happened in Phoenix near 31st Street and Osborn Road. Fire crews say a construction worker somehow started the fire.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say
Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a silver car was turning left onto westbound Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound. The truck was then pushed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gold SUV, which sideswiped another SUV.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Secretary of State issues ultimatum after Cochise County moves forward with hand-count audit plans
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is running for governor, said she wants reassurances from the southeastern Arizona county that they will proceed in compliance with the law by 5PM on October 26. Failing that, the county will be taken to court. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202
MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake interviewed one-on-one following debate drama
The pre-recorded Q&A aired on the night of Sunday, Oct. 23. The interview happened instead of a debate after Democrat Katie Hobbs refused to take part. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has the details.
fox10phoenix.com
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
fox10phoenix.com
Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix PD officers hospitalized after struggle with suspect ends in gunfire
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers were hospitalized after a struggle with a suspect ended in gunfire, however, no one was actually struck, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Glendale Avenue and 16th Street, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian...
fox10phoenix.com
Children's RSV cases appear to be trending up in the U.S., including in Phoenix
Children's hospitals are filling up across the country with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients, and the numbers are much higher than usual for this time of year. The virus is targeting kids in the Phoenix area, too. "We hardly ever see her cry, she’s always full of laughter, she’s just...
fox10phoenix.com
Man walking his dog finds alligator roaming in rural Idaho
A man who was out walking his dog on a recent evening in rural Idaho stumbled upon a creature that was a long way from home. According to Idaho Fish and Game, the man was walking his dog on a road south of New Plymouth, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Boise, around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 when he heard something rustling in the bushes. It was a 3.5-foot long alligator.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of volunteers help St. Vincent de Paul revamp one of its campuses
St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix is getting some much-needed help as hundreds of volunteers made their way over to lend a hand in transforming one of its campuses. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
fox10phoenix.com
Dogs rescued from deadly Phoenix fire now under humane society care
Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say the dogs, which were rescued from a fire that killed a woman in her 80s, were part of a hoarding situation, and are suffering from other health problems. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Comments / 0