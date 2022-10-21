Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Secretary of State issues ultimatum after Cochise County moves forward with hand-count audit plans
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is running for governor, said she wants reassurances from the southeastern Arizona county that they will proceed in compliance with the law by 5PM on October 26. Failing that, the county will be taken to court. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Cochise County officials push hand-counting of ballots
Despite threats of a legal action and warnings by county officials that the proposal is illegal, Cochise County supervisors are weighing a change to its vote-counting procedure that will call for all ballots to be hand-counted, in addition to the usual machine counting. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey puts up more stacked containers along border
The latest installation of stacked containers in Cochise County comes after Ducey was told by federal officials to remove the barrier, which sparked a lawsuit by Ducey. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
