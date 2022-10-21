ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Cochise County officials push hand-counting of ballots

Despite threats of a legal action and warnings by county officials that the proposal is illegal, Cochise County supervisors are weighing a change to its vote-counting procedure that will call for all ballots to be hand-counted, in addition to the usual machine counting. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy