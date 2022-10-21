Read full article on original website
2022 Election: Secretary of State issues ultimatum after Cochise County moves forward with hand-count audit plans
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is running for governor, said she wants reassurances from the southeastern Arizona county that they will proceed in compliance with the law by 5PM on October 26. Failing that, the county will be taken to court. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting finds AZ is 'ground zero' for anti-government sheriffs
As election day draws nearer in Arizona, election and domestic extremism experts are concerned about so-called constitutional sheriffs who they say are part of an extremist, anti-government movement that could threaten election security. A new report from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting says Arizona is “ground zero” for the...
Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes
PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey puts up more stacked containers along border
The latest installation of stacked containers in Cochise County comes after Ducey was told by federal officials to remove the barrier, which sparked a lawsuit by Ducey. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake outlines how she’d keep elections clean and fair
PHOENIX – The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission televised the gubernatorial event with Republican Kari Lake on Sunday and the candidate laid out her plan for how she believes elections will be kept clean and fair. Moderated by KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead, Lake was...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey moves forward with containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in...
Arizona GOP governor candidate wants to 'declare an invasion.' Here's what she means
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, pledged to "declare an invasion" over the immigration crisis at the southern border. CNN's Kyung Lah speaks to a law professor who breaks down what Lake means.
Newsmaker: Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes battle for Arizona AG seat
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're talking with Arizona Attorney General hopefuls Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes. The Republican and Democrat candidates cover issues regarding abortion, gun rights, border issues, the fentanyl crisis. Part 1: GOP candidate Hamadeh details why his military and legal experience makes him the best fit for the role. He says he knows how to deal with foreign governments as well as domestic entities, like the DOJ and such. Part 2: Mayes, a former Republican turned Democrat, says she has fought for consumers throughout her career at the Arizona Corporation Commission and protected consumers from big monopolies. She says the state's constitution itself protects a woman's right to privacy, and she says that includes a right to choose to have an abortion. She says, if elected, she will reverse the current AG's opinion for a near-total abortion ban, which was based on a legal matter in the late 1800s.
Investigation underway over election threat in Cochise County
BISBEE — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elections-related threat made to a county employee. The Sheriff’s Office reports the threat was received via e-mail Saturday, Oct. 22, saying the employee was interfering with the integrity of the county’s elections. The employee does not work for the county’s Elections Department.
Cochise County employee receives threat alleging interference with local elections
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday October 22, 2022, a Cochise County Employee who is not employed by the elections department, received a threatening email alleging that she was interfering with the integrity of Cochise County Elections. Within the email,...
A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
Katie Hobbs Defends Not Debating Kari Lake In Tight Arizona Governor's Race
Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, defended her choice by arguing that it doesn't make a difference to voters.
Watch: CCEC Q&A with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake airs Sunday night
PHOENIX — The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission gubernatorial candidate event with Republican Kari Lake is slated to be televised Sunday at 5 p.m. KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead will moderate the 30-minute interview with Lake, which will be broadcast by AZTV7 and streamed online.
Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman Halts School Vaccine Mandates
In response to the CDC adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of recommended vaccines for children, paving the way for a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids in public schools and public universities, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. The CDC, in a politicized fashion, has added...
Attorney General warns Valley residents about rise in text message scams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizona consumers about an increase in the number of text scams. Text scams target consumers by sending text messages with links, hoping unsuspecting receivers will tap, offering them free entry into their phones. Nationwide, the Federal Trade Commission logged a record high 378,119 fraud complaints about text scams in 2021, up from 332,275 in 2020. Those scams cost consumers about $131 million last year, which averages to about $900 per victim. The Arizona Attorney General’s office also saw an increase in complaints over the past year about similar scams in the state.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Democratic candidate for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, to discuss his tight race against 2020 election denier, Mark Finchem. The former Maricopa Country recorder discusses the threats he faced during the 2020 election and the recent reports of voter intimidation facing early Arizona voters Oct. 24, 2022.
More than half a million fentanyl pills seized over 2 days at Arizona's southern border
NOGALES, Ariz. - Five drug busts at Arizona's southern border over the course of a weekend ended in the seizure of more than half a million fentanyl pills. Three busts happened on Saturday in Nogales, and that included 10,400 fentanyl pills in a purse, 114,800 in a dash of a car, and 297,000 in "frame rails and a false compartment of a car," said Customs and Border Patrol Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries in a tweet.
