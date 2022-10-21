ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

KTAR.com

Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes

PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes battle for Arizona AG seat

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're talking with Arizona Attorney General hopefuls Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes. The Republican and Democrat candidates cover issues regarding abortion, gun rights, border issues, the fentanyl crisis. Part 1: GOP candidate Hamadeh details why his military and legal experience makes him the best fit for the role. He says he knows how to deal with foreign governments as well as domestic entities, like the DOJ and such. Part 2: Mayes, a former Republican turned Democrat, says she has fought for consumers throughout her career at the Arizona Corporation Commission and protected consumers from big monopolies. She says the state's constitution itself protects a woman's right to privacy, and she says that includes a right to choose to have an abortion. She says, if elected, she will reverse the current AG's opinion for a near-total abortion ban, which was based on a legal matter in the late 1800s.
ARIZONA STATE
gilavalleycentral.net

Investigation underway over election threat in Cochise County

BISBEE — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elections-related threat made to a county employee. The Sheriff’s Office reports the threat was received via e-mail Saturday, Oct. 22, saying the employee was interfering with the integrity of the county’s elections. The employee does not work for the county’s Elections Department.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman Halts School Vaccine Mandates

In response to the CDC adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of recommended vaccines for children, paving the way for a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids in public schools and public universities, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. The CDC, in a politicized fashion, has added...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Attorney General warns Valley residents about rise in text message scams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizona consumers about an increase in the number of text scams. Text scams target consumers by sending text messages with links, hoping unsuspecting receivers will tap, offering them free entry into their phones. Nationwide, the Federal Trade Commission logged a record high 378,119 fraud complaints about text scams in 2021, up from 332,275 in 2020. Those scams cost consumers about $131 million last year, which averages to about $900 per victim. The Arizona Attorney General’s office also saw an increase in complaints over the past year about similar scams in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

More than half a million fentanyl pills seized over 2 days at Arizona's southern border

NOGALES, Ariz. - Five drug busts at Arizona's southern border over the course of a weekend ended in the seizure of more than half a million fentanyl pills. Three busts happened on Saturday in Nogales, and that included 10,400 fentanyl pills in a purse, 114,800 in a dash of a car, and 297,000 in "frame rails and a false compartment of a car," said Customs and Border Patrol Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries in a tweet.
NOGALES, AZ

