In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're talking with Arizona Attorney General hopefuls Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes. The Republican and Democrat candidates cover issues regarding abortion, gun rights, border issues, the fentanyl crisis. Part 1: GOP candidate Hamadeh details why his military and legal experience makes him the best fit for the role. He says he knows how to deal with foreign governments as well as domestic entities, like the DOJ and such. Part 2: Mayes, a former Republican turned Democrat, says she has fought for consumers throughout her career at the Arizona Corporation Commission and protected consumers from big monopolies. She says the state's constitution itself protects a woman's right to privacy, and she says that includes a right to choose to have an abortion. She says, if elected, she will reverse the current AG's opinion for a near-total abortion ban, which was based on a legal matter in the late 1800s.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO