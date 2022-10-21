Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Fareway joins IA Sec. of State Pate’s efforts to combat human trafficking in Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – Fareway Stores, Inc. announced on Monday it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative was launched in January 2022 and is led by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 590 Iowa businesses and organizations have joined, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
KAAL-TV
Pretrial scheduled for nurse accused of forging patient’s checks
(ABC 6 News) – A nurse accused of financially exploiting a senior in her care is scheduled for a pretrial Nov. 28 in Fillmore County Court. Pamela Denise Poppenhagen of Saint Charles is accused of four counts of check forgery and four charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
KAAL-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota House 23A candidate Mary Hinnenkamp
This election season, ABC 6 News is giving major race candidates a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision. We’ve offered two minutes of free air time to each major party candidate. Mary Hinnenkamp is the Democratic challenger in the race for Minnesota...
KAAL-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota Senate District 23 candidate Brandon Lawhead
This election season, ABC 6 News is giving major race candidates a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision. We’ve offered two minutes of free air time to each major party candidate. Brandon Lawhead is the Democratic challenger in the race for Minnesota...
KAAL-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota House 23A candidate Peggy Bennett
This election season, ABC 6 News is giving major race candidates a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision. We’ve offered two minutes of free air time to each major party candidate. Republican Peggy Bennett is the incumbent in the race for Minnesota...
KAAL-TV
Quiet pattern continues
We’ll be avoiding major storm systems over the next week. The long range only shows one minor disturbance at this point. We’ll look for that on Thursday. But it will only provide a fleeting stray shower. Expectations for rainfall will be nothing measurable in most locations over the next week.
