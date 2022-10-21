Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey and Daughter Monroe, 11, Show Off Matching Braids and Curls: ‘Hair Extravaganzas!’
She got it from her mama! Mariah Carey and her daughter, Monroe, are slaying the hair game. The hitmaker, 52, shared a sweet photo of herself and her mini Mimi via Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, October 22. “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!!” the “Honey” singer tweeted, adding several hearts and butterfly emojis.
Dancing With the Stars' Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant After Sharing Fertility Struggles
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Lindsay Arnold is exchanging ballrooms for a new baby room. The Dancing With the Stars pro is pregnant and expecting another baby with husband Sam Cusick, she exclusively shared with E! News. "Honestly, it still feels a little...
Love Is Blind’s Raven Apologizes to Bartise for that Viral Workout Moment
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. Love Is Blind's Raven Ross is owning up to her mistakes. After a clip from the show's third season—which showed Raven exercising while fellow contestant Bartise Bowden made an emotional confession—went viral online, the the reality TV star has revealed she was "traumatized" watching it back when it debuted on Netflix on Oct. 19 and wants to apologize.
‘This Is Us’ Alum Chris Sullivan and Wife Rachel Sullivan Welcome Baby No. 2 Early
Expanding the family. Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Sullivan welcomed their second child, they revealed on Sunday, October 23. “Please meet AOIFE BEA!” the This Is Us alum, 42, captioned a video via Instagram. “She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother’s relief).”
Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash
Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon. Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, his rep confirmed to E! News. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the Oct. 24 statement read. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
'It's Clear He's Not Happy': J Lo & Ben Affleck Fighting Nonstop, Newlywed Bliss Has Worn Off
It was the fairytale ending Jennifer Lopez had always wanted. In April 2021, fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, the star found herself back in the arms of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot twice this year. "Jennifer was walking on air," an insider revealed. Now,...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Garner Shares Rare PDA With Boyfriend John Miller While Ex Ben Affleck, New Wife Jennifer Lopez Are Plagued With Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Garner has kept her romance with her boyfriend, John Miller, low-key. However, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA over the weekend. On the other hand, there are rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is on the rocks. Jennifer Garner And Boyfriend John Miller Kissed Publicly.
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal
Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
Ben Affleck Looks Relieved To Be Home After Miami Trip With J Lo As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Ben Affleck appeared beyond relieved to be home after a trip to Miami with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor wasted no time, jumping off his private jet after a weekend away with his significant other on the heels of rumors he's "not happy" in his three-month marriage.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Break Up? New Photos Spark Rumors
Fans were quick to notice Megan Fox wasn't wearing her engagement ring in new Instagram photos.
Nick Cannon All But Confirmed Another Baby With A 'Babymoon' For Abby De La Rosa
It's hard to keep count of how many children Nick Cannon has fathered, but a recent "babymoon" trip he took with the pregnant Abby De La Rosa suggests he's about to add another to his long list of kids. On Tuesday, De La Rosa shared pictures on Instagram from a...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Devin Booker proves he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever!
On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever. In the...
Ellen Star Rosie McClelland “Shocked” by Sophia Grace's Pregnancy
Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child. After Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, her cousin Rosie McClelland, who rose to fame with her as performers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted she was "shocked" to hear the news. "I literally froze and then burst into...
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
Melanie Griffith Bonds With Daughter Stella, 26, On Casual Outing In LA: Photos
Working Girl star Melanie Griffith, 65, spent the day running errands in Beverly Hills with her daughter, Stella Banderas, 26, on Oct. 20. The blonde beauty opted for comfort, as she rocked a white long-sleeve shirt, ripped blue jeans, and grey Birkenstock sandals. Melanie was also seen wearing a pair of white lace fingerless gloves and brown sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright Los Angeles sun. The 65-year-old completed her casual look by tying up her golden locks in a loose top-knot with her bangs styled in the front.
