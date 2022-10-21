ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Is Blind’s Raven Apologizes to Bartise for that Viral Workout Moment

Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. Love Is Blind's Raven Ross is owning up to her mistakes. After a clip from the show's third season—which showed Raven exercising while fellow contestant Bartise Bowden made an emotional confession—went viral online, the the reality TV star has revealed she was "traumatized" watching it back when it debuted on Netflix on Oct. 19 and wants to apologize.
E! News

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon. Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, his rep confirmed to E! News. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the Oct. 24 statement read. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
HollywoodLife

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
E! News

What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby

Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Ellen Star Rosie McClelland “Shocked” by Sophia Grace's Pregnancy

Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child. After Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, her cousin Rosie McClelland, who rose to fame with her as performers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted she was "shocked" to hear the news. "I literally froze and then burst into...
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith Bonds With Daughter Stella, 26, On Casual Outing In LA: Photos

Working Girl star Melanie Griffith, 65, spent the day running errands in Beverly Hills with her daughter, Stella Banderas, 26, on Oct. 20. The blonde beauty opted for comfort, as she rocked a white long-sleeve shirt, ripped blue jeans, and grey Birkenstock sandals. Melanie was also seen wearing a pair of white lace fingerless gloves and brown sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright Los Angeles sun. The 65-year-old completed her casual look by tying up her golden locks in a loose top-knot with her bangs styled in the front.
LOS ANGELES, CA
