ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim. Police arrived and found an adult male victim,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Court documents reveal new details into West Springfield murder

Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last week, West Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield gunshot victim transported to hospital Tuesday, police say

A man with serious injuries was transported to Baystate Hospital following a police response to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, according to police. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Tuesday that Springfield police were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road following a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend

This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police: 4 teens arrested for stealing, crashing police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four teenagers are facing charges after allegedly stealing a Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the intersection of Bowdoin and Lincoln Streets on Friday night for a crash involving a cruiser. Four juvenile suspects, ranging...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
milfordmirror.com

Police: Farmington woman, 37, found dead in Milford apartment

MILFORD — A city man is facing several charges after police say a woman was found dead in his apartment this month. Milford police said Tuesday a 37-year-old Farmington woman was found dead in a Schooner Lane apartment on Oct. 11. Police did not release the woman's name or cause of death.
MILFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating theft, crash of stolen cruiser

This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 5 hours ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person shot in robbery on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized in a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of State State shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found an adult...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst man gets 7-8 years in 2019 armed robbery

NORTHAMPTON — An Amherst man was sentenced to seven to eight years in prison on Oct. 4 in connection with a 2019 home invasion in which the victim recognized the masked man by the sound of his voice, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office. Hampshire Superior Court...
AMHERST, MA
WTNH

2 teens shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
HARTFORD, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police now investigating Worcester shooting as a homicide after 28-year-old victim died

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating an early morning shooting as now a homicide that forced surrounding schools into lockdown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. and located 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy