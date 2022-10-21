Founder of The Blind Goat Opening New Concept

A new restaurant concept from MasterChef winner Christine Ha is being planned for Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood. Ha and her business partner and husband, John Suh , hope to open Stuffed Belly in the spring of 2023, according to a CultureMap Houston article .

Stuffed Belly is a gourmet sandwich concept that will feature elevated classics such as grilled cheese and tuna salad, as well as burgers and fried chicken sandwiches. Stuffed Belly will be located at Spring Branch Village in Houston, where the couple has plans to open another of their restaurant concepts, The Blind Goat .

The Blind Goat, which is a modern, Vietnamese gastropub, first opened in 2019 inside Bravery Chef Hall in Downtown Houston. The new brick-and-mortar location for The Blind Goat at 8141 Long Point Rd. in the Spring Branch area is set to open later this fall, according to a post on The Blind Goat’s Facebook page .

CultureMap reported that Ha has decided to close the downtown location as the new Spring Branch restaurant opens because space is limited there, and she wants to expand the menu.

