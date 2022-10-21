Read full article on original website
Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated.
fox5dc.com
'Distraught' parents sound off on school closures in Prince George's Co.
GREENBELT, Md. - Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. The public hearing follows a protest Monday over the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie. The district is considering a proposal, created with...
fox5dc.com
2 arrests made in DC shooting that left 4-year-old hospitalized; 3rd suspect sought by police
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made two arrests in a shooting that left a four-year-old boy hospitalized. Police say 24-year-old Ojahri Hart and 19-year-old Yahwey Chambers - both of D.C. - were arrested Monday. Both have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges are pending. Police believe Hart...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Are Asking for the Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-year-old from Rockville
Per Montgomery County Police: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville. Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
15-year-old squeegee worker that killed Tim Reynolds rejects plea deal
The 15-year-old squeegee worker that shot and killed Tim Reynolds near the Inner Harbor has rejected a plea deal that would have put him behind bars for 60 years.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Prince George’s County
WASHINGTON - A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Ardwick Ardmore Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene....
Bay Net
Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Armed Robbery In Waldorf
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
'You cannot lease property that does not belong to you' | Criminal charges could be coming in Clinton home dispute
CLINTON, Md. — A couple in Prince George’s County thought they were buying a home in Clinton, Maryland but when they went by last week they found strangers moving into their new home. On Monday, the State's Attorney for Prince George's County Aisha Braveboy told WUSA9 that everyone...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County selects Christopher Shorter as new County Executive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Christopher Shorter has been selected as the new Prince William County Executive. Shorter was selected by the Board of County Supervisors. He has 18 years of experience in local government and has spent the last two years as City Administrator with Baltimore City. "After an...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman
WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
fox5dc.com
Teenage dirt bike daredevil arrested in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A teenager accused of stealing a dirt bike and driving it recklessly through Waldorf has been arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities began tracking down the 17-year-old speedster in late September after receiving multiple complaints about a boy operating a lime green...
fox5dc.com
Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code
WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
WTOP
Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Around 8:10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said they responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about a report about a collision involving a pedestrian. They found a...
Maryland man identified as victim of the targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC police released the identity of a man who was found shot to death outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday. Witnesses at nearby businesses scattered around looking for shelter when shots rang out. The situation began to unfold on the Unit block of N Street, Southeast...
WJLA
6 juveniles identified in connection to Metrobus attack caught on video
WASHINGTON (7News) — Six juveniles have been identified after a Southeast D.C. woman was assaulted on a Metrobus on Oct. 17, sources tell 7News. The juveniles' information has been sent over to the Office of the Attorney General for further action. According to D.C. courts, juvenile cases have to...
21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Sickness concerns at Stafford County public schools
G concerns in northern Virginia after hundreds of students and staff at Stafford High School are out sick. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says some parents question whether the school should even be open.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired at Pike & Rose
Montgomery County Police are investigating a report of shots fired that occurred Sunday night in the Pike & Rose area of North Bethesda. According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:16 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Montgomery County Police responded to the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Rd for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
