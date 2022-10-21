Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
ohmymag.co.uk
The way you walk could show when you're going to die, according to study
While there are a lot of indicators of how healthy you are, such as age, sleeping pattern, bowel movement, or blood sugar etc. a study has just revealed that scientists have been successful in predicting how long people would live solely by studying the way that they walk. In a...
Are People Living With HIV More Prone to Long COVID?
People living with HIV may be more likely to develop long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection—commonly known as long COVID—and this might be related to differences in immune function, according to research published in the October 1 edition of AIDS. The study, conducted by Michael Peluso, MD, of the...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Medicaid Expansion Led to Decreases in Cancer Incidence and Mortality Rates
State-run Medicaid insurance, expanded in 2014 as part of the Affordable Care Act, has resulted in decreased metastatic cancer incidence rates as well as decreased overall cancer mortality rates and averted over one thousand deaths due to cancer per year. About 12% of the improvements in cancer mortality were due to decreases in metastatic diagnoses, according to a study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Does Prenatal PrEP Exposure Affect Outcomes in Children?
Children born to women using oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) showed no differences in growth or neurodevelopmental outcomes compared with children whose mothers did not take HIV prevention pills, according to research presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. PrEP dramatically reduces the risk of HIV acquisition for women...
Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer
A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
CDC Reports Shift in Hepatitis A Infections
Most hepatitis A infections in recent years have been linked to drug use or homelessness, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. “These outbreaks mark a shift in hepatitis A epidemiology in the United States,” CDC researchers reported.
Genetic Condition Causes High Cholesterol in Black People
Black people with the genetic condition familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) are drastically underdiagnosed and untreated compared with white people. People with FH are essentially born with high cholesterol levels that increase with age. FH also impairs the way the body recycles “bad” LDL cholesterol, which could lead to serious heart conditions requiring surgery.
Early-Onset Cancers Are on the Rise Worldwide
Early-onset cancers, which arise in adults younger than 50 years of age, have grown increasingly common, especially since 1990, according to findings reported in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. The prevalence of cancers of the breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, pancreas, prostate, stomach and thyroid among others, increased over the last few decades.
Many Kids With Sickle Cell Anemia Do Not Receive Stroke Screening, Treatment
A study found that less than half of children ages 2 to 16 years with sickle cell anemia are screened for stroke. Sickle cell anemia is the leading cause of childhood stroke and the most severe form of sickle cell disease, a red blood cell disorder that predominantly affects Black and African-American people and often result in episodes of extreme pain.
Precautionary Antiviral Therapy Prevents Chronic Hepatitis C in Transplant Recipients
A short, preemptive regimen of direct-acting antivirals prevented chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in all recipients of organ transplants from donors with the virus, according to findings from a multicenter study presented at the International Liver Congress in London. As a result of the opioid overdose crisis, donor organs...
How Food, Housing and Lack of Transportation Affect Cancer Care and Outcomes
Recently released dissemination papers led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), Baylor College of Medicine, and the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, show how differences in social determinants of health—the conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play—are associated with profound inequities in cancer incidence, care delivery, and patient outcomes, including stark disparities in survival. The three papers identified housing, transportation, and food insecurity among patients with cancer, outlining a call to action to address and improve health disparities from a series of webinars sponsored by the National Cancer Policy Forum of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The papers and an accompanying editorial were published September 21 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).
Experts Call for Non-Biased Lung Disease Test
In an essay published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine, a group of researchers argue that spirometry, the most common lung function test, often fails to detect lung disease in Black patients and urge medical professionals to explore new testing methods for screening for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other lung diseases.
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
COVID-19 Complacency: “A Hard Shift for the Immunocompromised”
Are we there yet? It’s a common question and one that millions of Americans have been asking since around the end of March 2020. Are we finally done with this awful pandemic?. Not yet, say scientists at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, which helped conduct clinical trials on...
Watch “Portraits of PrEP” Boost Knowledge of the Meds to Prevent HIV
Monday, October 24, to Monday, October 31, is PrEP Aware Week 2022, a campaign to raise awareness of HIV prevention medications. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV is available in the United States as either tablets taken daily or an injection administered every other month. The theme of PrEP Aware Week...
