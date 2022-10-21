San Jose State RB Camdan McWright struck by bus, dies

San Jose State running back Camdan McWright died early Friday morning when he was struck by a school bus, the university announced. He was 18.

McWright, a freshman, was riding his electric scooter near campus and ventured into the path of the bus, NBC Bay Area reported. None of the 14 students aboard the bus were injured in the 6:50 a.m. accident.

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning,” head coach Brent Brennan said. “Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times. … Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.”

Campus president Steve Perez echoed the coach’s thoughts.

“The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San Jose State community,” Perez said. “We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan’s family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time.”

McWright was listed as a three-star 2022 prospect from St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City, Calif., by the 247Sports composite. As a senior, he ran for 1,667 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per carry.

He played in one game for the Spartans and gained six yards on three carries.

The Spartans are scheduled to play a nonconference game on Saturday against New Mexico State in Las Cruces, N.M. The school said Friday that the game was “pending.”

“SJSU will do what’s best for the student-athletes,” an athletic department news release said.

–Field Level Media

