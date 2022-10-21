ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thibodaux High School football team will have a game with Terrebonne High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
THIBODAUX, LA
Football Albany at Amite

Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
ALBANY, LA
Kickoff time for Cajuns home game vs. Troy announced

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team’s home Sun Belt Conference contest on Nov. 5 against Troy has been scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff, the Sun Belt Conference Office and ESPN announced on Monday. The game at Cajun Field will be streamed live on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Tulane announces 2023 baseball schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University baseball team announced its full 55-game schedule for the 2023 campaign today. The Green Wave’s 115th season features 31 games against non-conference opponents, 24 matchups against American Athletic Conference foes, and five contests with teams from the state of Louisiana. “We are...
FLORIDA STATE
11-year-old boy from Destrehan reported missing

DESTREHAN, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy. According to deputies, Bryce McKean was last seen leaving his residence in Destrehan on Oct. 22 around 7:30 a.m. without permission. McKean's mother contacted the sheriff's office and reported him...
DESTREHAN, LA
Lil Weezyana, Pell-O-Ween, Daikaiju and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 25-31

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Originally slated for August, Lil Wayne’s hometown show is back on at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Champion’s Square. Along with Wayne, Lil Weezyana will include performances by Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray and Rob49. Tickets start at $75.50 through champions-square.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Former Slidell priest arrested for molestation of a juvenile for the second time

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A priest who was arrested in 2020 was arrested again Tuesday after a second victim came forward and alleged sexual abuse. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a victim who is now an adult claims Priest Patrick Wattigny sexually abused him when he was an elementary student at a Covington Catholic school.
SLIDELL, LA
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Slidell woods fire along I-12 West

SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
SLIDELL, LA
Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

