Comedian interrupts Herschel Walker rally to give him condoms

A comedian jokingly offered Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker condoms at a rally on Thursday, following a series of reports that Walker paid for an abortion for the mother of one of his children years ago despite running on a platform firmly opposed to abortion access.

Jason Selvig, from the comedy duo “The Good Liars,” came on stage after the rally in the city of Macon ended and unwrapped a roll of condoms. Walker briefly spoke to Selvig before someone else directed Walker away.

Walker reportedly reimbursed a woman for an abortion after she became pregnant in 2009, according to a report from The Daily Beast. The outlet later reported that the woman is the mother of one of Walker’s four children, having given birth a few years after the abortion.

Walker allegedly encouraged her to get an abortion for the second pregnancy as well, telling her it was not a “convenient time” for him to have a child, but she went through with the pregnancy, according to the Beast.

Walker’s son, Christian Walker, has been vocal in criticizing his father since the revelations became public, tweeting that his father should “wear a condom,” following the news of the second pregnancy.

Christian Walker is the candidate’s son with his ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman. He has also slammed his father for “cutting corners” and “lies.”

“He has four kids, four different women, he wasn’t in the house raising one of them, he was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?” Christian Walker said after the first report of the abortion.

Herschel Walker faced controversy earlier in the campaign after reports revealed he fathered multiple children with different women he was not married to, despite promoting “family values” on the campaign trail.

“A Herschel Walker rally can be scary. Luckily I brought protection,” Selvig tweeted after the rally.

Walker has run on opposing abortion in all cases with no exceptions.