Kentucky State

Ohio Capital Journal

Campaign Notebook: Senate nominees bring big names to central Ohio

Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates kicked off the week by campaigning with two high profile surrogates. It would be hard to imagine two backers more dissimilar. Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan shared the stage with Dave Matthews in Columbus, while Republican J.D. Vance took U.S. Sen. Lesley Graham along for a Central Ohio campaign swing. People […] The post Campaign Notebook: Senate nominees bring big names to central Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Alaska Republicans vote to censure McConnell

The Alaska Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what they called spreading “divisive and misleading statements” about their endorsed candidate in Alaska’s Senate race. The state party added that McConnell’s financial support for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in...
ALASKA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court candidates talk racism, redistricting in ‘faith and freedom’ forum

Democratic candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court spoke on racism in Ohio’s court system, the future of redistricting in the state, and how a constitutional amendment on bail could impact the courts in a Tuesday forum with religious leaders. Justice Jennifer Brunner, candidate for chief justice, attended the forum along with 10th District Court of […] The post Supreme Court candidates talk racism, redistricting in ‘faith and freedom’ forum appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

This MAGA Influencer Attacks Dems for DUIs. That’s Rich.

A few months ago, MAGA influencer and Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier took some social media shots at a GOP congressional candidate for his legal work representing people accused of drunk driving.But while the right-wing youth activist may not think DUI criminal defense attorneys belong in federal office, he may be grateful to have had one such lawyer himself in the courtroom last week.“DUI defender @KevinHayslettFL’s clients give him a 5-star rating. Many victims are no longer with us to give their ratings,” Fournier tweeted on June 10.Eleven days later, Fournier went after the same candidate, writing, “70% of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Forward Kentucky

Forward Kentucky

Louisville, KY
Objective news, effective policy, progressive commentary – The progressive voice for Kentucky politics.

