TODAY.com
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
House of the Dragon’s one true villain has been hiding in plain sight
Joffrey. Cersei. Ramsay Bolton. In Game of Thrones, the villains were obviously and deliciously detestable. The audience knew who to root for – Jon Snow, Daenerys – because of their morality in a crowd of reprobates. In House of the Dragon, the villainy question is a little more complicated. Everyone is so evil, in fact, that it’s hard to care about the fight for the Iron Throne - a view expressed by my colleague Amanda Whiting last week. That was until the most recent two episodes when the show’s true villain emerged from the shadows.At first, it looked like Matt...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale May Introduce the Deadliest Dragon Yet
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 has delivered on the dragon promise — and the season finale will introduce the deadliest yet.
‘House of the Dragon’: The Velaryons Are Black for Very Specific Reasons
Despite the anti-Blackness and racism that the actors are facing, there are important reasons why the Velaryons are Black that go beyond diversity.
'House of the Dragon': How Rhaenyra Targaryen Connects to Jon Snow
"House of the Dragon" may be set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" but that doesn't mean that Kit Harington's Jon Snow doesn't play a big part.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
EW.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale. The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of...
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 9
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty have already been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
Collider
What Is Dragon Bonding in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.This week's episode of House of the Dragon was exactly what we came to expect from anything related to Game of Thrones. "Driftmark" brought us blood, intrigue and, of course, dragons. In one of the highlights, young Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) ventured into the beaches of Driftmark through the night, following the sounds and roars of a dragon. Bullied by his older brother Aegon (Ty Tennant) and his Velaryon cousins exactly for not having a dragon of his own, Aemond eventually claimed one - and oh my, what a dragon he claimed. He found Vhagar, the Queen of all Dragons, the largest one alive in the world. And the bond between boy and dragon was immediate.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more
When is the House of the Dragon season 2 release date? Who would have thought it, ey? Game of Thrones is somehow back, and it’s actually really good. Set roughly two centuries before the War of the Five Kings and the coming of the Night King, the fantasy series takes us back to a Westeros ruled by the Targaryen family.
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’: All the Dragons We’ve Met & Which Ones Could Come in Season 2
With House of the Dragon wrapping up its first season on October 23, we have gotten to know some of the famed dragons. The current Targaryens and Velaryons on the show are descendants of Old Valyria. With the help of magic, the Valyrians made it so that they were the only ones who could bond with dragons. This helped the Valyrian freehold become one of the most powerful empires ever. So far, in Season 1, we’ve met a total of eight dragons and riders; among them are Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), who mount Syarx and Caraxes, respectively.
thedigitalfix.com
The House of the Dragon finale has leaked online and HBO isn’t happy
House of the Dragon’s upcoming finale has been leaked online, and HBO isn’t very happy about it. House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones. It follows the Targaryen family, their feuds, and their complicated and intimate (sometimes far too intimate) relationships. There was a...
‘House of the Dragon’ Finale: Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Our Predictions
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 will show Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's response to the Hightowers' betrayal, but when does the finale arrive on HBO?
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
The tense and emotional first-season finale of 'House of the Dragon' will leave viewers eager to get their hands on season 2. What do we know about the next outing so far?
House of the Dragon: next episode date, trailer, cast and everything you need to know about the Game of Thrones spin-off
Here’s everything you need to know about House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones.
