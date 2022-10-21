Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony
President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told Ted Kennedy the legal basis ensuring abortion rights was 'settled' law in 2005, new book reveals
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion that overturned out the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, assured the late Sen. Ted Kennedy in 2005 that he considered a key legal basis for Roe to be "settled," a new book reveals. "I am a believer in precedents,"...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
CNBC
Russian court denies Brittney Griner's appeal, sending WNBA star to a penal colony for at least 8 years
A Russian court denied WNBA star Brittney Griner's appeal on Tuesday after the American athlete was convicted on drug charges earlier this year. Griner, who plays professional basketball in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was arrested in February after Russian authorities found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘Heaviest of battles’ ahead in Kherson, says Kyiv
Russians are ‘replenishing, strengthening’ in Kherson says adviser to Zelenskiy; Biden and Sunak reaffirm commitment to Ukraine
CNBC
Russia continues to claim Ukraine plans to use a 'dirty bomb'
Evelyn Farkas, executive director of the McCain Institute at Arizona State University, joins Shep Smith to discuss Moscow’s claim that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own citizens so it can blame Russia. The U.S. and its allies have rejected the accusation as ‘patently false.’
Putin Bats For Quicker Weapons Production As Ukraine War Rages: 'Need To Gain Higher Tempo In All Areas'
Vladimir Putin reportedly chaired a new committee on Tuesday, pushing for the quick production of weapons and supplies to Russia’s troops fighting in Ukraine. What Happened: Putin stressed the need to “gain higher tempo in all areas” when it came to the production of armaments and supplies, reported Al Jazeera.
CNBC
CNBC Transcript: U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh Speaks with CNBC’s Kayla Tausche Live During CNBC’s Work Summit Today
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh at CNBC Work Summit, which took place today, Tuesday, October 25th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/work-events/. All references must be sourced to CNBC Work Summit. KAYLA TAUSCHE: Thank you, Tyler....
CNBC
Russia hits Ukraine homes, evacuates Kherson, warns of escalation
Russian authorities are building defensive positions in occupied areas of Ukraine and border regions of Russia. The moves reflect fears that Ukrainian forces may attack along new sections of the 620-mile front line of a war that is nearing its ninth month. Kherson city has been in Russian hands since...
New Zealand social media influencers detained in Iran finally allowed to leave
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were reportedly detained in Iran for the last four months have been allowed to leave the Islamic country.Travel bloggers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were travelling the world in a van, documenting their journey on their Instagram page named Expedition Earth.The couple disappeared after entering Iran around the first week of July.Concerns increased after the couple’s social media inactivity, as they had last posted on their Instagram page from Turkey on 5 July.New Zealand’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade (MFAT) on Wednesday said the couple were “out of the country” and...
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘increasingly fears attacks by anti-war Russian saboteurs’
Russia’s leadership is increasingly concerned by acts of sabotage carried out against key infrastructure by its own citizens opposing the war in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.The Kremlin will be alarmed that domestic opposition has built to a point where anti-war groups are commiting acts of physical damage, the MoD said, citing the blowing up of a train line in Russia’s Belgorod region on Monday.It comes as Ukraine said Vladimir Putin’s forces are now digging in for the “heaviest of battles” in the strategic southern city of Kherson, which was illegally claimed by Russia in a sham...
CNBC
White House warns of 'severe consequences' if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine; Russian court upholds Griner’s 9-year term
Russia continues to press its allegation that Ukraine plans to use a so-called "dirty bomb" on its own territory, and says it will take it up with the United Nations. Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced the claim as a "pretext for aggression." Kyiv has requested a team from the...
