Cuban national lands Russian plane at Florida airport

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Cuban national has been taken in for questioning after landing a Russian plane in a South Florida airport.

Miami International Airport said a single-engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at 11:30 a.m at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

The pilot, identified Ruben Martinez, said he flew in from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.

The journey would have taken around 269 miles from the Cuban municipality to Miami.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Facts on subjects
4d ago

so the next big question is why did the US Navy not intercept an unauthorized aircraft flying into US airspace that was deemed unauthorized to be entering US Air Space? Huge DIA, and NORAD issue there is the biggest problem and question... especially if it's a Russian plane!!!

Real Conservative
4d ago

The AN-2 is an interesting airplane. It’s probably the world’s largest single engine aircraft. I had a chance to ride in one as a passenger many years ago flying between two smaller cities in central-western China. More than anything else it reminded me of flying a DC-3, or of a transport-sized T-28.

LandaPanda
3d ago

The fact that a Soviet putter plane was able to land in the United States is proof there is ZERO security and Iran, Russia, China, North Korea are taking notes. America will be humbled in death and belligerence silenced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy