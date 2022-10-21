Cuban national lands Russian plane at Florida airport

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Cuban national has been taken in for questioning after landing a Russian plane in a South Florida airport.

Miami International Airport said a single-engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at 11:30 a.m at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

The pilot, identified Ruben Martinez, said he flew in from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.

The journey would have taken around 269 miles from the Cuban municipality to Miami.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

