10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 25th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota HS Football playoffs kicked off Tuesday and we have highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne. The 5th-ranked SMSU volleyball team made a second trip to Sioux Falls in just over a week hoping to avoid another upset and Harrisburg blanked top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” HS Volleyball.
Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg. And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind...
Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Lennox to wrap up regular season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team ended their season on a high note with a sweep of Lennox on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Taylor Byl led the Chargers, who finish 27-5, with 13 kills and Peyton Poppema added 10. Lennox finishes 12-14.
Minnesota HS Football playoffs kick off Tuesday, highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne
PIPESTONE, LUVERNE, EDGERTON and HILLS, MN(Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night on the gridiron Tuesday as the Section Playoffs began. At Pipestone, the Arrows built a commanding lead at half-time behind Kellen Johnson and Rysley Borman and went on to shutout St. James 30-0. At Luverne, Todd Oye’s...
SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student, Brody Hanson, will ride the USS South Dakota Harley-Davidson motorcycle in this year’s Hobo Day Parade on Oct. 29. According to a press release, Brody served in the Fire...
New group of players ready to step into starring roles for SDSU men
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It sure seems like it’ll be hard to top what, literally in one regard, was a perfect season for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team. The Jackrabbits won a program record 30 games last year and became the first team in...
Griffin Wilde catches the imagination (and football) at Jefferson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking intense and deadly serious demeanor, Griffin Wilde won’t be for you. “Game face is not really me! Football is a fun thing. I smile on the field, I’m having fun out there. Taking it serious is definitely important but cracking a smile on the field, I think that’s more me.” Wilde says.
USF rallies past 5th-ranked SMSU at Stewart Center for 5-set victory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls Cougar volleyball team upset #5 Southwest Minnesota State tonight 3-2.USF vs SMSU (12-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12) Attack: USF landed 53 kills against the Mustangs led by freshman, Sadie Voss with 17 on the night. Nicole Jacobson landed 10 kills on the night followed by Brooklynne Albracht and Courtney Holsteen each with eight kills apiece in the match.
Startup Pitch Night returns Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Startup Pitch Night is bringing together recent CO.STARTERS graduates as they present their business pitch in a real setting where money is on the line. Graduates from partner organizations Dakota Resources, EmBe, and LSS will participate. Tickets are $15 for non-members and $5 for Startup Sioux Falls Founders Club members. Festivities begin Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Icon Event Hall.
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
Talking SIDS Awareness Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with Sanford Children’s Community Programs Supervisor Nancy Raether about the difficult topic of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). There are preventative steps you can take as a new parent along with many free resources you can find through Sanford to help the safety of infants.
“Helping Kids Round First” benefit takes place Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Helping Kids Round First is a non-profit organization, that helps people in Nicaragua. Organization founder Craig Severtson, and Dr. Soliettte Lopez joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to talk about an upcoming fundraiser.
One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An endearing moment caught on a Ring security camera shows a Dell Rapids UPS delivery man joining in some fun with the neighborhood kids. Several Dell Rapids kids were playing a pick-up game of hoops in a driveway when the local UPS guy was delivering a package. The basketball started to roll into the street as the delivery man was leaving, and the kids yelled at him to shoot it. The UPS man made a one-handed long-distance bank shot- a moment the kids will never forget.
Cool and breezy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a couple stray showers move through western parts of the region this morning. Overall, we should be staying mostly dry for the rest of our Monday. It will be cooler and breezy. Highs will be stuck in the 40s and 50s around the region. Wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph will be possible with the strongest gusts out west. A Wind Advisory is in effect west of the James River until 4 p.m. The wind will die down tonight and we’ll drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for lows.
Dry and cool
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday. Just a few high, thin clouds will be rolling across the region. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for everyone. It will still be a little breezy up north and out west with wind gusts around 30 mph possible. Overnight, the wind will die down and we’ll drop into the 30s for lows.
Sioux Falls Police Department and Xcel Energy cautioning people of scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Xcel Energy and the Sioux Falls Police Department are cautioning people to be aware of different scams. Two similar but separate incidents taking place in Sioux Falls through phone calls. The cases were brought up at police briefing. “There were scammers representing themselves as...
Police: Sioux Falls victim lost $800 in Xcel Energy scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have been notified of a scam circulating in the area, in which scammers claim to be with Xcel Energy. Officer Sam Clemens said in one incident, the caller said the victim was past-due on payment and gave the victim instructions to put $800 on a reloadable credit card. The victim followed the scammer’s directions only to realize it was a scam sometime later and called the police. In the second incident, the scammer said they needed to swap out the electrical meter. The scammer said they could do it without interrupting their power supply if the victim paid a fee. The woman decided to call a local phone number to verify the information, discovered it was a scam, and reported it to the police.
Avera Careflight named Program of the Year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from Avera, Avera Careflight was named Program of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS). AAMS presents this award each year to “an emergency medical transport service (national or international) that has demonstrated a superior...
