Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Kenny Pickett’s Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling
PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't ready to win a Super Bowl. Which, quite honestly, is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers aren't going to miss out on a year of their next franchise quarterback if they decide to start looking toward the future. And with the trade deadline approaching, maybe it's time to start thinking about the offseason - and the assets the team can acquire to build on the roster they already have.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? ‘Not Seeing It!’ Says Buffalo Insider
By almost all accounts, the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a frontrunner to sign Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns from rehabbing his torn ACL. Those "accounts'' even include people who work for the Bills, highlighted by Von Miller. “He’s coming here, man,” Miller said last week, as he has...
Breaking Down the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Inactive Info
It's mostly good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will have to do without Emmanuel Ogbah. The defensive end and team's pass rusher will be inactive because of the back injury that kept him...
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Offense Doesn’t Need Big Changes to Create Big Plays
PITTSBURGH -- A lack of big plays has severely handicapped the Pittsburgh Steelers offense through seven games in 2022. They currently sit at 19th in the league with 13 total plays of 20 or more yards and second to last in plays of 40 or more yards with one. But...
Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick
It's been a difficult week for the first two picks of the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 draft class. Just two days after first-round pick and All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury that has his status as "week-to-week," the Falcons released defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, who was selected No. 47 overall.
NFL says referees didn’t get Mike Evans’ autograph
The NFL says the two game officials seen interacting with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday didn’t ask for an autograph. “After speaking with the individuals involved, we have...
Dalvin Cook fined for celebration after game-deciding touchdown
Dalvin Cook got off to a slow start this season but he's begun to find his stride over the last few weeks. Cook has averaged 5+ yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in three of his last four games. The Minnesota Vikings were on a BYE last...
Packers Swap Tight Ends on Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed tight end Josh Babicz to their practice squad on Tuesday. As part of the transaction, they released tight end Shaun Beyer. Babicz went undrafted this year out of North Dakota State, where he was teammates with Packers receiver Christian Watson. He spent training camp with the Carolina Panthers and served a couple stints on their practice squad. He caught one pass for 3 yards in the preseason.
O-Lineman: ‘Matter of Time’ Until a Big Day for Run Game
NASHVILLE – Aaron Brewer might not even know who Bum Phillips was. After all, the Tennessee Titans left guard was born in 1997, two decades after the former Houston Oilers coach famously said of the franchise’s pursuit of a Super Bowl berth, ““Last year we knocked on the door. This year we beat on it. Next year we’re gonna kick the son of a bitch in.”
Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price?
The Los Angeles Rams were in on trying to land Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, only to see the star running back head elsewhere in the NFC West, to the Niners. But the Rams are apparently back on the phone with the selling-off-pieces Panthers, and are showing interest in another one of the Carolina standout players.
Saints Place Bradley Roby on IR, Bring Back Keith Kirkwood
The Saints placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday and have brought back wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to the active roster. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates. Roby only played five snaps in the loss to the Cardinals, as he was carted off with an apparent...
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
WATCH: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Throws First TD of Season vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders offense is back in business after scoring its first touchdown of the day. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting his first game of the season after Carson Wentz was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) threw his first touchdown of the season to running back Antonio Gibson. The nine-yard pass...
Jets’ Breece Hall Ruled Out With Knee Injury
One quarter after a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Jets an early lead against the Broncos, rookie running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a knee injury. New York's second-round pick was slow to get up after a two-yard run with three...
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Got To Start Winning’
The Miami Heat haven't started the season the way they expected. The dropped three of a four-game homestand and begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Jimmy Butler spoke of the state of the team after Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. "We got to...
New York Giants Week 7 Report Card: Making the Grade
View the original article to see embedded media. The grades are in for the New York Giants following their 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants lost two starting offensive linemen (Ben Bredeson and Evan Neal) and their starting tight end (Daniel Bellinger), all of whom are key components in run blocking and pass protection.
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB Mac Jones
The Detroit Lions have sputtered offensively through the last two weeks. After posting league-best scoring totals through the first four weeks of the season, the offense has failed to produce a touchdown in each of its last two games. At the forefront of the difficult stretch has been quarterback Jared...
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Suffered Partially Torn Hamstring, per Report
The injury that will sideline Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday is a partially torn hamstring, also known as a grade 2 hamstring strain, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports. Wilson, who wanted to try to play through the injury, already will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets and may...
