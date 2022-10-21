ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kenny Pickett’s Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett isn't ready to win a Super Bowl. Which, quite honestly, is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers aren't going to miss out on a year of their next franchise quarterback if they decide to start looking toward the future. And with the trade deadline approaching, maybe it's time to start thinking about the offseason - and the assets the team can acquire to build on the roster they already have.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Breaking Down the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Inactive Info

It's mostly good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will have to do without Emmanuel Ogbah. The defensive end and team's pass rusher will be inactive because of the back injury that kept him...
MINNESOTA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick

It's been a difficult week for the first two picks of the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 draft class. Just two days after first-round pick and All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury that has his status as "week-to-week," the Falcons released defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, who was selected No. 47 overall.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL says referees didn’t get Mike Evans’ autograph

The NFL says the two game officials seen interacting with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday didn’t ask for an autograph. “After speaking with the individuals involved, we have...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers Swap Tight Ends on Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed tight end Josh Babicz to their practice squad on Tuesday. As part of the transaction, they released tight end Shaun Beyer. Babicz went undrafted this year out of North Dakota State, where he was teammates with Packers receiver Christian Watson. He spent training camp with the Carolina Panthers and served a couple stints on their practice squad. He caught one pass for 3 yards in the preseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

O-Lineman: ‘Matter of Time’ Until a Big Day for Run Game

NASHVILLE – Aaron Brewer might not even know who Bum Phillips was. After all, the Tennessee Titans left guard was born in 1997, two decades after the former Houston Oilers coach famously said of the franchise’s pursuit of a Super Bowl berth, ““Last year we knocked on the door. This year we beat on it. Next year we’re gonna kick the son of a bitch in.”
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Place Bradley Roby on IR, Bring Back Keith Kirkwood

The Saints placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday and have brought back wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to the active roster. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates. Roby only played five snaps in the loss to the Cardinals, as he was carted off with an apparent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Throws First TD of Season vs. Packers

The Washington Commanders offense is back in business after scoring its first touchdown of the day. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, starting his first game of the season after Carson Wentz was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) threw his first touchdown of the season to running back Antonio Gibson. The nine-yard pass...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jets’ Breece Hall Ruled Out With Knee Injury

One quarter after a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Jets an early lead against the Broncos, rookie running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a knee injury. New York's second-round pick was slow to get up after a two-yard run with three...
NEW YORK STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?

A 6-1 start to the 2022 New York Giants season wasn’t supposed to happen. No, the Giants were supposed to be in a rebuilding year in which general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both hired in January, spent their first season together getting to know what they had and trying to navigate through an ugly salary cap situation,
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Got To Start Winning’

The Miami Heat haven't started the season the way they expected. The dropped three of a four-game homestand and begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Jimmy Butler spoke of the state of the team after Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. "We got to...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Week 7 Report Card: Making the Grade

View the original article to see embedded media. The grades are in for the New York Giants following their 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants lost two starting offensive linemen (Ben Bredeson and Evan Neal) and their starting tight end (Daniel Bellinger), all of whom are key components in run blocking and pass protection.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB Mac Jones

The Detroit Lions have sputtered offensively through the last two weeks. After posting league-best scoring totals through the first four weeks of the season, the offense has failed to produce a touchdown in each of its last two games. At the forefront of the difficult stretch has been quarterback Jared...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos’ Russell Wilson Suffered Partially Torn Hamstring, per Report

The injury that will sideline Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday is a partially torn hamstring, also known as a grade 2 hamstring strain, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports. Wilson, who wanted to try to play through the injury, already will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets and may...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy