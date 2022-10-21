ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

nhbr.com

As winter approaches, New Hampshire’s heating fuel reserves remain low

Heating fuel reserves in New Hampshire remain low, at about 60 percent of the average level over the past five years, according to the state’s Department of Energy. In August, the U.S. Department of Energy wrote a letter to the six New England governors urging them to shore up home oil supplies to avoid shortages this winter. That hasn’t happened, according to Chris Ellms, the deputy commissioner of the NH Department of Energy.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vermont boosts low-income heating assistance funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With energy prices continuing to take a bite out of many families’ budgets, Vermont officials are earmarking more funds for low-income heating assistance. Fuel prices are expected to average $4.81 a gallon this winter, nearly double from three years ago, according to the Vermont Fuel...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

GlobalFoundries gets approval to form its own utility

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - GlobalFoundries has received approval from Vermont regulators to become its own utility. The semiconductor manufacturer with a plant in Essex Junction is one of the biggest electricity users in the state and has been petitioning to bypass Green Mountain Power and buy its electricity from the grid to save money.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Section of Pine Street closed due to gas and water main line repairs

Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Updated: 9 hours ago. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Updated: 4 hours ago. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Brook Trout

ROXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is a busy time of year for brook trout, Vermont’s official state cold-water fish. While most fish species spawn in the spring, brook trout use a bit of a different strategy. Reporter Ike Bendavid visited Roxbury Creek with Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist Bret...
VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers Monday fast-tracked $2.5 million in funding to deal with PCBs in schools, part of the state’s first-in-the-nation effort to identify and remediate the toxic chemical. Burlington High School was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination. It sparked a statewide conversation...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

CBB approves $26.5M in grants to expand broadband to thousands of Vermonters

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) approved three grants totaling $26.45 Million to bring broadband to more than 4,000 underserved Vermont addresses. First, $9.1 million has been awarded to the Maple Broadband/Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom (WCVT) partnership to expand fiber-optic broadband into parts of rural Addison...
VERMONT STATE
Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondacks may lose more beech trees

Beech trees in the Adirondacks are facing a new threat: Beech leaf disease. First spotted in Ohio in 2012, the disease has spread throughout much of western New York, Long Island, and lower Hudson Valley. Its origins are unknown. In June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed its presence...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Vt. officials spotlight ‘Most Promising Jobs’ list

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting openings in high-paying jobs expected to be in high demand over the next decade. The state has long struggled with demographic and workforce issues. State data shows that last month there were 20,000 open jobs and not enough people to fill them.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents

Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
BENNINGTON, VT
Washington Examiner

Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits

(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
VERMONT STATE

