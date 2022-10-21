ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

The Oakland Press

Suspect faces murder charge in Hazel Park workplace shooting

A Sterling Heights man is jailed without bond after police say he fatally shot a coworker following an argument at LG Energy Solution in Hazel Park. Malik L. Dixon-Lynch, 25, was arraigned Tuesday before Hazel Park 43rd District Judge Brian Hartwell in Friday’s shooting in the parking lot at 1400 E. 10 Mile Road.
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Teenager charged in slaying of Lyft driver

A 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting a female Lyft driver last week has been arraigned on a felony charge, punishable by up to life in prison. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Oct. 21 death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe. At arraignment before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker, he was denied bond and is being held in the Oakland County Jail.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial date set for Ethan Crumbley’s parents

A new trial date has been scheduled for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded several others in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the trials...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit

DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
DETROIT, MI
buzzfeednews.com

The 16-Year-Old Who Shot And Killed 4 Students At A Michigan High School Has Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism And 23 Other Charges

The 16-year-old who used a gun purchased by his parents to kill four students and injure seven other people at a Michigan high school last year has pleaded guilty. In a packed courtroom packed on Monday morning, as several victims’ families looked on, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family remembers Lyft driver killed in Pontiac shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. – The family of the Lyft driver that was killed in Pontiac is speaking out for the first time Monday. The shooting occurred last Friday morning at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street. A memorial continues to grow for the Lyft driver shot and killed on the job....
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide

LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

