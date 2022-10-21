Read full article on original website
Charges expected as soon as today for suspect in fatal shooting of Lyft driver
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to the area of Putnam and Rundell around 5 a.m. Friday, where witnesses lead them to a silver Nissan Vera that had struck a utility pole.
The Oakland Press
Suspect faces murder charge in Hazel Park workplace shooting
A Sterling Heights man is jailed without bond after police say he fatally shot a coworker following an argument at LG Energy Solution in Hazel Park. Malik L. Dixon-Lynch, 25, was arraigned Tuesday before Hazel Park 43rd District Judge Brian Hartwell in Friday’s shooting in the parking lot at 1400 E. 10 Mile Road.
The Oakland Press
Teenager charged in slaying of Lyft driver
A 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting a female Lyft driver last week has been arraigned on a felony charge, punishable by up to life in prison. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Oct. 21 death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe. At arraignment before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker, he was denied bond and is being held in the Oakland County Jail.
Man suspected of killing Lyft driver in Pontiac faces judge
Family members and friends have set up a memorial in Pontiac to honor Dina May Terrell, who was killed tragically while working as a Lyft driver.
Freshman in custody for bringing Airsoft gun to Macomb County high school
Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning at Clintondale High School— the same day the accused Oxford shooter pled guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism, for killing four students in a mass shooting in November.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
"I thought I was going to die": Farmington Hills Police face lawsuit over 'excessive force, illegal arrest'
A press statement released by the plaintiff’s attorney says the plaintiff, David Hurley, 59, “revealed that his life could have ended in peril at the hands of Farmington Hills Police.”
Suspect dead, victim hospitalized after 13-hour standoff with DPD
A suspect is dead and a woman is in the hospital after the man allegedly assaulted her for several hours. The thirteen hour standoff ended when Detroit police shot the suspect who they say raised...
Police: threat written on mirror at South Lyon High School not credible, 3 weeks after false threat at South Lyon East led to charges
Police are investigating after a high school in South Lyon was placed on lockdown for the second time this month. Authorities say the threat was deemed to be non-credible.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I want her to feel the pain I feel’: Southfield woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed mother
DETROIT – A Southfield woman was sentenced Tuesday for running a red light, striking a 40-year-old mother in a crosswalk, and leaving her there to die. Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. When...
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old charged with killing his Lyft driver in Pontiac
The passenger, 19-year-old Kemarrie Phillips, is charged with open murder. Police say he shot his driver, 49-year-old Dina May Terrell - a breast cancer survivor - in the head.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chief: Man killed by Detroit officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed by a Detroit police officer after being gassed out of a house where he pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted a woman during a 13-hour standoff, according to authorities. Detroit police Chief James White said officers were called to the 19300 block of...
The Oakland Press
Trial date set for Ethan Crumbley’s parents
A new trial date has been scheduled for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded several others in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the trials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit
DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
buzzfeednews.com
The 16-Year-Old Who Shot And Killed 4 Students At A Michigan High School Has Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism And 23 Other Charges
The 16-year-old who used a gun purchased by his parents to kill four students and injure seven other people at a Michigan high school last year has pleaded guilty. In a packed courtroom packed on Monday morning, as several victims’ families looked on, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Trial date set for James and Jennifer Crumley, parents of Oxford High School shooter
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has scheduled the trial for Dec. 17, 2023. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students.
Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges
The suit was filed several months after the revelation that Farmington Hills police were using images of Black people for target practice
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family remembers Lyft driver killed in Pontiac shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. – The family of the Lyft driver that was killed in Pontiac is speaking out for the first time Monday. The shooting occurred last Friday morning at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street. A memorial continues to grow for the Lyft driver shot and killed on the job....
25-year-old woman reportedly killed when forklift falls on her in Sterling Heights
A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights after the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, according to multiple reports.
Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide
LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
