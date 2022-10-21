ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo working to curb roadside litter with new van

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo has a new van to promote litter prevention. The city uses the van daily for litter pickup. The message “Don’t Trash Tupelo” is displayed on its sides. It also has blinking lights for safety.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County students participate in unique career fair

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s never too early to start thinking about possible career choices. That’s the message for third and fourth graders in Calhoun County. WCBI participated in this unique career fair in Pittsboro. At this career fair, third and fourth-graders could dress up as...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Sounding the alarm during fall severe weather season

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- While most people associate severe weather with the Spring, here in North Mississippi we know any season can be severe weather season. One thing you should always keep in mind is how to stay informed when severe weather hits. And in this case, more is better.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Tupelo woman arrested for lottery scheme

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police arrested a woman in connection to a lottery scheme. Investigators said they were notified on Sept. 21 by the management at the Texaco on Barnes Crossing Road about an embezzlement case. According to management, 40-year-old Jessica Parker, of Tupelo, was suspected of embezzling funds and using her position in […]
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

MUW opens survey to gather public input on university name change

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is asking for public input about the possibility of a name change. MUW President Nora Miller broached the subject in a letter to alums in September, and a task force has been named to study the matter. Since then, there have...
COLUMBUS, MS
hottytoddy.com

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives

Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Storms today, dry tomorrow

COLUMBUS,Mississippi (WCBI)- Showers and storms are going to be moving across the state West to East in a line today. Dry conditions return again tomorrow with cooler temperatures. TUESDAY: Temperatures today are heading towards the middle 70s before the cold front moves across the state. There is a 90% chances...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Naming survey opens to campus and community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) — Mississippi University for Women will continue to seek input with a public survey as the university explores a name change. “We have received feedback and suggestions from our listening sessions, from emails, and from our conversations with others. The next step in our process is to build on that by engaging our stakeholders through this survey,” said President Nora Miller.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
STARKVILLE, MS

