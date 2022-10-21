Portia Rochelle, candidate for Raleigh City Council At-Large

The News & Observer asked readers again this year to submit their questions for the people looking to lead Raleigh.

We received nearly 200 questions that covered a range of topics important to city residents.

We asked candidates for a yes or no response to 15 questions with a chance to fully explain their position. If candidates did not provide a yes or no answer, we didn’t include their fuller response.

We also included biographical and open-ended questions. Some responses were edited for clarity or length.

Here is how Raleigh City Council At-Large candidate Portia Rochelle answered the questionnaire. Rochelle is one of seven candidates for two at-large seats. At-large candidates are elected by the entire city and serve two-year terms.

All eight seats on the Raleigh City Council are up for re-election.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election began Oct. 20.

Name: Portia W. Rochelle

Age: 70

Residence: 2605 Adcox Place

Occupation: Associate professor

Education: Doctor of Ministry

Endorsements (limit to three): Livable Raleigh and Wake County Voter Education Coalition





Previous political or civic experience? Member of Raleigh Human Relations Commission, Raleigh Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance; President Raleigh-Apex NAACP (10 years)





Campaign website: RochelleForRaleigh.com

How do you identify your political ideology? I believe in a democratic government where each person has a right to be treated fairly and equitably.

How would you add diversity to the City Council? I am an African-American female social justice advocate. I bring diverse experience of working with citizens to help solve problems such as housing, landlord issues, interactions with law enforcement, a tutor at elementary and high schools. I’m on the front line serving as a community servant knowing firsthand the needs of our citizens.





What is your favorite locally owned restaurant either in the city or within your district? Jack’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurant





The city of Raleigh lowered the speed limit downtown to 25 mph. Are you in favor of lowering the speed limit to 25 mph throughout the city?

No. I believe 25 mph throughout the city would cause more traffic jams and delay citizens from getting to work in a timely manner.

Should the city help bring a sports and entertainment stadium downtown?

No. I believe we have enough sports and entertainment stadiums. I support building more affordable housing instead.

Do you support reinstating Citizen Advisory Councils?

Yes. CACs gave us an opportunity to make comments on issues affecting our neighborhoods. They also kept us informed of rezoning and redevelopment. CAC’s should allow citizens to attend virtually or submit written comments.

Would you vote to increase the police department’s budget?

No. I would support increasing equitable pay in order to retain our officers. I have read in the news that we are losing officers to other communities once we have spent money training them. Salaries should be equitable to other cities.

Would you vote to increase the salary of the city’s first responders, including police, fire and 911 staff?

Yes. Equitable pay will help keep our citizens safe as well as first responders. A boost in employee morale is needed.

Will you support keeping city buses fare-free indefinitely?

Yes. Citizens are struggling to meet ends. Fare-free will help those that rely on buses to get to work, health care appointments, and entertainment. It will help sustain local businesses as well as keep carbon emissions low by having fewer cars on the road.

The city has received numerous noise complaints about traffic and street racing. Is the city doing enough to enforce its noise ordinance?

No. The city should raise the fines, and perhaps that will deter such violations.

Would you support the city creating a buffer zone around abortion clinics?

Yes. Citizens should be able to feel safe for whatever reason they are entering an abortion clinic.

Do you support the city’s missing middle zoning changes?

No. It is my understandng that this zoning resulted in high-density apartments covering small amounts of land area meaning lots of units in a small amount of space. The problem is that neighborhoods near these new developments have become increasingly expensive, pricing single-family housing beyond reach.

Do you support the city’s $275 million parks bond?

No. I believe the amount is too high because of the need to invest in affordable housing and equitable pay for our city workers.

Would you propose additional measures to address the affordable housing crisis for lower wealth residents?

Yes. Invest in more city-owned property so the city will be able to ensure that lower-wealth residents are not forced out of housing when new development occurs.

Do you support Raleigh’s and Wake County’s efforts in bus rapid transit and commuter rail?

Yes. Some parts of the BRT will help provide better reliable transportation for citizens that don’t have cars, that don’t want to drive, etc to get to where they need to be. This will help with getting people to appointments, entertainment etc.

Should it be possible to live in Raleigh without owning a car?

Yes. Not everyone cares to own a car. For some that do, owning a car is an unforeseeable option.

A council-appointed study group made a recommendation to add one seat to the Raleigh City Council. Do you support expanding the size of the Raleigh City Council by a seat?

No. I don’t see the need.

Do you think the current City Council has put Raleigh on the right path?

No. The dismantling of the CACs sent a signal that community engagement was unnecessary. I believe the housing crisis could be handled better by putting our vulnerable citizens first.

What will you do to ensure Raleigh’s working-class residents don’t get priced out of the city?

Work with banks to assist working-class residents such as waiving down payments and lower interest rates. for those seeking entry level homes.

What lessons should the city have learned from public safety challenges like COVID, curfews and George Floyd protests? Would you propose any new policies or changes?

COVID 19 brought gentrification and affordable housing to a higher level. Residents were evicted or threatened to be evicted with nowhere to go. We must come up with a plan to prevent this from happening again.

How can the city limit investment firms from buying entry level homes?

Develop a policy where the city sets the specifications and limitation on the number of these homes to make available.

Describe a program in another city that you want the city of Raleigh to try. Please be specific.

Durham and Fayetteville NC have a plan that Raleigh could look into.

Raleigh is the center of one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country. How do you personally feel about that?

I am not opposed to growth and development. Raleigh must build a sound city council that looks at how development affects each citizen. We need to avoid gentrification! Infrastructure must be planned and in place to keep up with the growth.

Name one initiative you’d propose in your first 100 days in office.

Increase livable wages. People need a decent salary to sustain their families.