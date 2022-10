For the first time in seven years, Syracuse men’s soccer will be hanging a banner following a 1-1 draw at NC State on Saturday. Along with a Wake Forest loss to Virginia, the Orange’s result clinched SU the top spot in the ACC Atlantic for the 2022 regular season. It’s the first time that Syracuse has won the Atlantic division since 2014 and the first ACC title of any sort since SU took home the conference tournament title in 2015.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO