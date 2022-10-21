(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The Lions’ Den will have new leaders for the upcoming 2022-23 WPIAL Basketball Season. New Brighton’s School Board held their voting meeting in conjunction with their planning meeting back on October 10, and all of the items that were announced at that meeting were approved at the October 24 meeting. This included the unanimous ratification of Franzee Barlamas as Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach and Jerrod Planitzer as Girls’ Varsity Basketball Coach for their upcoming seasons. The other seven coaches–three varsity boys’ assistants, two varsity girls’ assistants, and boys’ coaches in 7th and 8th grade–were also unanimously approved by the New Brighton School Board.

NEW BRIGHTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO