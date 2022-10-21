Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
‘COFFEE WITH A COP” on Wednesday in Hopewell
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township Police announced on Monday that they are hosting ‘COFFEE WITH A COP ON Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 9-10:30 a.m. at George’s Restaurant. Any resident interested in attending is welcome to do so, according to Sgt. Jill Banovski.
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell Commissioners Approve Zoning Change
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township Commissioners approved a zoning change on Valleyview Avenue from R-1 agricultural district to r-2 low density residential. The change was advertised in the Beaver County Times approved by the zoning hearing board Solicitor Mike Jones told the commissioners the map will be changed on the back of the zoning ordinance.
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC to Present Computer Security Workshop
(Monaca, Pa.) The Community College of Beaver County, in partnership with the Beaver County Library system, is offering a free hands-on computer security workshop on Monday November 14, 2022. Topics include passwords, two-factor identification, malware software, and more. This 90-minute course will not only educate the local community but will also help protect the families and businesses that CCBC interacts with.
beavercountyradio.com
Republican Candidate for Pa State Rep. 16th District Rico Elmore on Teleforum 10 AM Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022
(Photo provided by candidate’s campaign) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, 95.7 FM, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com Wednesday October 26, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. for the first in a series of interviews highlighting the candidates running for office in the November 8, 2022 General Election. The...
beavercountyradio.com
Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured in ATV Rollover at Wampum ATV Park
(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of an ATV Rollover at the Mines and Meadows ATV Park in Wampum on Saturday, October 22, 2o22 at 5:25 PM. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that an unnamed 34-year-old male...
beavercountyradio.com
Neville Island Ramp to Northbound I-79 to Close Today For Two Weeks
(Neville Island, Pa.) PennDOT is announcing the closure of the ramp from Grand Avenue (Neville Island) to northbound I-79 at the Neville Island Bridge in Neville Township, Allegheny County, will begin Today. The ramp will be closed continuously through Friday, November 4 as crews conduct concrete deck repairs. All ramp traffic will be detoured.
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton School Board Approves Barlamas & Planitzer As New Varsity Basketball Head Coaches
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The Lions’ Den will have new leaders for the upcoming 2022-23 WPIAL Basketball Season. New Brighton’s School Board held their voting meeting in conjunction with their planning meeting back on October 10, and all of the items that were announced at that meeting were approved at the October 24 meeting. This included the unanimous ratification of Franzee Barlamas as Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach and Jerrod Planitzer as Girls’ Varsity Basketball Coach for their upcoming seasons. The other seven coaches–three varsity boys’ assistants, two varsity girls’ assistants, and boys’ coaches in 7th and 8th grade–were also unanimously approved by the New Brighton School Board.
Comments / 0