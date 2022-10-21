ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct. 25 update: Midcoast adds 36 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
October 2022 Market Update

According to the Maine Association of Realtors, home prices seem to be stabilizing with sales of single-family homes remaining strong. The month of September saw sales of 1,890 single-family homes with a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales dipped 8.56 percent, though the steady demand for homes resulted in a slight price increase of 3.13 percent.
