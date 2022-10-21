According to the Maine Association of Realtors, home prices seem to be stabilizing with sales of single-family homes remaining strong. The month of September saw sales of 1,890 single-family homes with a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales dipped 8.56 percent, though the steady demand for homes resulted in a slight price increase of 3.13 percent.

