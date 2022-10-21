(File Photo of Leigh Chapman courtesy of Commonwealth Media Services) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state elections chief wants legal penalties against two Republican county officials and their lawyer for letting an outside group access voting machines this summer despite pending litigation on the subject. Lawyers for acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman asked the state Supreme Court to hold in contempt the two Fulton County commissioners. She wants the court to dismiss the litigation that’s is scheduled for oral argument before the justices this week. The lawyer for Fulton County and commissioners Stuart Ulsh and Randy Bunch calls the state’s contempt request “a stealth pleading that was completely irrelevant and not related to the case at hand.”

FULTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO