Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Little Sewickley Creek Road Paving Tuesday, Wednesday in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving work on Little Sewickley Creek Road (Route 4032) in Bell Acres Borough and Leet Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, October 25-26 weather permitting. Milling and paving operations will occur on Little Sewickley Creek Road at...
beavercountyradio.com
Neville Island Ramp to Northbound I-79 to Close Today For Two Weeks
(Neville Island, Pa.) PennDOT is announcing the closure of the ramp from Grand Avenue (Neville Island) to northbound I-79 at the Neville Island Bridge in Neville Township, Allegheny County, will begin Today. The ramp will be closed continuously through Friday, November 4 as crews conduct concrete deck repairs. All ramp traffic will be detoured.
beavercountyradio.com
Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured in ATV Rollover at Wampum ATV Park
(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of an ATV Rollover at the Mines and Meadows ATV Park in Wampum on Saturday, October 22, 2o22 at 5:25 PM. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that an unnamed 34-year-old male...
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell Commissioners Approve Zoning Change
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township Commissioners approved a zoning change on Valleyview Avenue from R-1 agricultural district to r-2 low density residential. The change was advertised in the Beaver County Times approved by the zoning hearing board Solicitor Mike Jones told the commissioners the map will be changed on the back of the zoning ordinance.
beavercountyradio.com
‘COFFEE WITH A COP” on Wednesday in Hopewell
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township Police announced on Monday that they are hosting ‘COFFEE WITH A COP ON Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 9-10:30 a.m. at George’s Restaurant. Any resident interested in attending is welcome to do so, according to Sgt. Jill Banovski.
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man Violates PFA and Receives Additional Charges
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the Green Meadow Trailer Court on Glenkirk Road in New Beaver Borough Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM. Troopers said via release that Upon arriving on the scene and investigating it...
beavercountyradio.com
Former Pa Attorney General Kane Seeking Dismissal of DUI Case Against Her
Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, center, is led to court as she arrives for a hearing on an alleged probation violation, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, May 23, 2022. Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, faces the prospect of more time behind bars after she was arrested for drunken driving in March. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
beavercountyradio.com
State Seeks Sanctions Over Access to County Voting Machines
(File Photo of Leigh Chapman courtesy of Commonwealth Media Services) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state elections chief wants legal penalties against two Republican county officials and their lawyer for letting an outside group access voting machines this summer despite pending litigation on the subject. Lawyers for acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman asked the state Supreme Court to hold in contempt the two Fulton County commissioners. She wants the court to dismiss the litigation that’s is scheduled for oral argument before the justices this week. The lawyer for Fulton County and commissioners Stuart Ulsh and Randy Bunch calls the state’s contempt request “a stealth pleading that was completely irrelevant and not related to the case at hand.”
beavercountyradio.com
It’s Here: Today Last Day for PA Voter Registration For November Election
(Photo Provided with release) In Pennsylvania, today is the last day to register to vote or update your voter registration before the November 8 midterm election. You have until midnight to register to vote. Seventy-one percent of registered Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election. Meg Pierce...
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC to Present Computer Security Workshop
(Monaca, Pa.) The Community College of Beaver County, in partnership with the Beaver County Library system, is offering a free hands-on computer security workshop on Monday November 14, 2022. Topics include passwords, two-factor identification, malware software, and more. This 90-minute course will not only educate the local community but will also help protect the families and businesses that CCBC interacts with.
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton School Board Approves Barlamas & Planitzer As New Varsity Basketball Head Coaches
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The Lions’ Den will have new leaders for the upcoming 2022-23 WPIAL Basketball Season. New Brighton’s School Board held their voting meeting in conjunction with their planning meeting back on October 10, and all of the items that were announced at that meeting were approved at the October 24 meeting. This included the unanimous ratification of Franzee Barlamas as Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach and Jerrod Planitzer as Girls’ Varsity Basketball Coach for their upcoming seasons. The other seven coaches–three varsity boys’ assistants, two varsity girls’ assistants, and boys’ coaches in 7th and 8th grade–were also unanimously approved by the New Brighton School Board.
Comments / 0