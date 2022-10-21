Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Phillies are Heading to the World Series
For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series. They defeat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS. These are the moments the Phillies envisioned when they signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract on Feb. 28, 2019.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Judge Headlines Yankees’ Potential Free Agents
Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ biggest impending free agent, but he’s not the only one. While things can change between now and the official start of free agency, New York has nine major league players slated for the open market. Two other household names have options and could become free agents, too. Here’s a look at the full list.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Vows to #WinForVin in KBO League
Dodgers fan favorite Yasiel Puig is currently playing on a stage he's familiar with in the postseason. Puig played in the postseason for the Boys in Blue in the six seasons he was in LA. Nowadays, he's helping out the Kiwomm Heroes in the postseason while honoring his hero and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers News: Baseball Scout Says What We’re All Thinking, LA Was a Boring Team in NLDS
With more time passing through the postseason, and the dismay of the Dodgers only being further digested, more explanations come out with what made the Dodgers so disappointing. The obvious hitting issues and carousel of pitchers remained apparent, but the energy of the Dodgers has been worth noting for MLB scouts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who Is Most Likely to Throw Out the Phillies First Pitch at the World Series?
The first pitch is a piece of tradition almost entirely unique to baseball. Sure the 76ers have their bell ringer, the Flyers have their puck drop, and the Union has their drum beater, but there's nothing quite so special as throwing out the first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game.
Comments / 0