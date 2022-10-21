ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Phillies are Heading to the World Series

For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the World Series. They defeat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS. These are the moments the Phillies envisioned when they signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract on Feb. 28, 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Aaron Judge Headlines Yankees’ Potential Free Agents

Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ biggest impending free agent, but he’s not the only one. While things can change between now and the official start of free agency, New York has nine major league players slated for the open market. Two other household names have options and could become free agents, too. Here’s a look at the full list.
BRONX, NY
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Vows to #WinForVin in KBO League

Dodgers fan favorite Yasiel Puig is currently playing on a stage he's familiar with in the postseason. Puig played in the postseason for the Boys in Blue in the six seasons he was in LA. Nowadays, he's helping out the Kiwomm Heroes in the postseason while honoring his hero and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

