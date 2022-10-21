Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Salina Marathon Volunteers Sought
Volunteers are being recruited to help with the upcoming Salina Crossroads Marathon. Organizers say volunteering is one of the best ways to give back to your community. Volunteers for the Salina Crossroads Marathon will receive a free t-shirt and get to be a part of an amazing event that will bring in an estimated $380,000 in economic impact to Salina.
Cruisers Help Stock Food Bank Shelves
That roar coming from downtown Salina Friday night was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”. Numerous vehicles of all sizes and ages, and many makes and models came out to enjoy a beautiful fall evening and participate in the event.
Minneapolis cruises past Riley County 21-6 behind a stellar defensive performance
Minneapolis Lions locked up their first winning season since 2014 with a victory over Riley County 21-6 on Senior Night. The Lions would get on the board first with a 1 yard touchdown run by Junior quarterback Ryan Parks with 1:34 left to go in the first quarter. After a bad snap on the extra point the attempt was no good and Minneapolis led 6-0. There was no scoring by either team in the 2nd quarter and the Lions would take the 6-0 lead into halftime.
Maize South runs away late, defeats Salina South 56-27
At Salina Stadium, Salina South got off to another quick start against the Maize South Mavericks. On the first Maize South drive, Cougars DB Carson Power came up with an interception from Maverick QB Tate McNew. On the ensuing Cougars drive, Salina South on two big pass plays from QB Landon Putman to WR Drew Emerson put Salina South in great field position that led to a 3 yard touchdown run by RB Ian Andalon. The Cougars would take a 7-0 lead, but Maize South would come back with 28 unanswered points to take a 28-7 lead.
Ell-Saline Wipes Out Lincoln 50-18 In Regular Season Finale
For the second week in a row, the Ell-Saline Cardinals cruised to a big win. This time the opponent were the Leopards in a game played at Lincoln. It took the Cards only a minute and 47 seconds to get on the board on a drive capped by a 22 yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Kade Wilson. Wilson also converted the two point PAT to make the score 8-0. Lincoln would answer that score with a drive that took over seven minutes before Leopard junior QB Logan Meier threw a short 5-yard pass to senior Trey Simms. Lincoln’s conversion attempt failed and Ell-Saline remained in the lead 8-6. With :22 to go in the opening stanza, Wilson hit senior Mason Ellerman on a scoring pass play that also covered 22 yards and Ell-Saline led 16-6 at the end of one quarter of play.
Southeast of Saline wins NCAA League Title with 46-7 win over Ellsworth
Southeast of Saline maintained its undefeated record on Friday night, taking down the also previously undefeated Ellsworth Bearcats, winning 46-7. The victory earned the Trojans the 2A-District 5 title, as well as a NCAA League title. Southeast will now host the Haven Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs,...
