Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Should LeBron James Rally For League’s Best Scoring Average?

With LeBron James clearly aware of the offensive limitations of this season's Lakers roster, would he be interested in making a run at the league's top scoring average?. Last year, the 6'9" power forward finished with the second-best scoring average (albeit in just 56 games) across the league, 30.3 points a night (on .524/.359/.756 shooting splits), behind just Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA center Joel Embiid. James also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks a game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Reach a New Low

We didn’t have the highest hopes for the Lakers this season, but wow, their first week was even more of a struggle than we thought was possible for them. Through three games, all of which were losses, Los Angeles is connecting on an abysmal 21.2% of its three-point attempts—a number so poor that it forces you to do a double take. Yes, we said the Lakers are shooting just 21.2% from deep.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Zion Williamson, Ingram, Jones out for Pelicans vs. Mavs

The Pelicans have ruled out power forward Zion Williamson and wing player Herb Jones for Tuesday night's home game against the Dallas Mavericks, leaving New Orleans without three starters. Small forward Brandon Ingram, who entered the NBA's concussion protocol after a collision during Sunday night's loss to Utah, already had...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs Fall to Pelicans as Luka Doncic Misses Potential Game-Winner

The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) came out of the gate flat in their 113-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) and rallied back later in the game but proved unable to pull off the victory ultimately. The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones. New Orleans playing...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pelicans-Mavs Live Game Thread (10/25)

Pelicans-Mavs Live Game Thread (10/25). View the original article to see embedded media. "Timmy (Tim Hardaway Jr.) is out tonight with a sore right foot. We will re-evaluate him tomorrow to see how he feels. He won't be participating tonight.”. On preparing against the Pelicans with Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jets’ Breece Hall Ruled Out With Knee Injury

One quarter after a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Jets an early lead against the Broncos, rookie running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a knee injury. New York's second-round pick was slow to get up after a two-yard run with three...
NEW YORK STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris Explain Sixers’ Upset Loss to Spurs

Coming off of two-straight losses, falling short to Eastern Conference contenders such as the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers had an excellent opportunity to get themselves in the win column on Saturday night. With the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs in town, the Sixers were the better...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jared Goff Simply Isn’t Answer

After six games in the 2022 season, it's clear as day that the Detroit Lions are nowhere closer to being a playoff team than they were a season ago. Last season, they went a dismal 3-13-1 in the first year of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era, and there's a good chance now that the team won't win more than four games this year.
DETROIT, MI

