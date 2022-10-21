Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer
A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 23
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Clair, Robert Andrew; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
Fire causes damage to Hutchinson home
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire on Sunday caused damage to a Hutchinson home. It happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 56th Avenue. Units found heavy fire showing outside of the home and surrounding brush. Fire units were able to knock the flames down quickly, but the fire had entered the […]
Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns
CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy. The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The […]
Man impersonating an officer reported in north-central Kansas
CLOUD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an report of a suspect allegedly impersonating an officer. An unmarked Dodge Durango is attempting to pull individuals over, according to a statement from the the Cloud County Sheriff's Department. The an is identifying himself as Deputy Hawthorn. The sheriff's office...
KWCH.com
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
KVOE
UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call
Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 15-21
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: EINFELDT, KYLE OWEN; 23; El Dorado. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Cruelty to animals; unknown...
KVOE
Multi-agency law enforcement effort leads to ‘multiple’ arrests
Several area law enforcement agencies have been involved in a coordinated effort to target “major criminals.”. As was the case several months ago, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department spearheaded an operation that also included the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Council Grove Police Department, several other city and county law enforcement agencies, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
News Channel Nebraska
Former operator of cleaning business convicted of charges, will enter drug court program
BEATRICE – Amended charges have been filed against a former Beatrice Street Superintendent and former owner of a cleaning business. 56-year-old Dale Simmons, of Milford, Kansas has pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a single count of theft by receiving…with a value of between $1,500 and $5,000. Both are felonies.
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
WIBW
Teen among 5 sent to hospital after 86-year-old fails to yield on Kansas highway
BELOIT, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage girl was among five Kansans that were hospitalized after an 86-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the K-14 and U.S. 24 junction with reports of an injury accident.
Herington man seriously injured in head-on motorcycle crash
A Herington, Kansas, man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after colliding head-on with a car while riding a motorcycle.
Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike after head-on highway crash
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 39-year-old Herington man was seriously injured when he was hit head-on early Thursday morning on US-77. The man was traveling south on Highway 77 in Dickinson County at 3:50 a.m. Thursday when a 2000 Buick Park Avenue crossed the center line and hit the 2000 Vulcan Kawasaki head-on, throwing the […]
ksal.com
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Dickinson County community of Herington. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Matthew Pfrenger of Herington was riding a 200 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. An oncoming Buick Park Avenue passenger car crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
KAKE TV
12-year-old student had loaded handgun at Hutchinson middle school, police say
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police say officers found a loaded handgun in a 12-year-old boy's backpack at a local middle school on Friday. Officers were first notified Thursday that a student had pointed a gun at another 12-year-old at Hutchinson Middle School 7 earlier that day. Officers were stationed at the school Friday and contacted the student upon his arrival. A search of his backpack revealed a loaded firearm, and the student was taken into custody.
Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
Comments / 0