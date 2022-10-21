ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1

Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Duhaime has family in Montreal on his mother's side. She, along with several cousins were...
SAINT PAUL, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Penguins leave Alberta with another lopsided loss, falling 4-1 to the Flames

CALGARY, Alberta – The big boys of Alberta were quite rude to the Penguins. The Penguins over the last decade have typically fared well on their annual swing through Western Canada. But this year, they got it handed to them by the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, two of the top teams in the Western Conference.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sprong has 3 points, Kraken start fast in 5-1 win vs Sabres

Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves. “It’s...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy