foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in southeast Baltimore shooting Tuesday afternoon, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Washington Hill neighborhood of southeast Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 4:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Anne Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

40-year-old killed in fatal Baltimore County crash

SPARROWS POINT, MD—Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Sparrows Point. At around 4:00 a.m. on October 23, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading toward Wharf Road. The Pathfinder struck the bridge abutment for Wharf Road at a high rate of speed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate crash that killed 40-year-old man on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Sparrows Point on Sunday, according to authorities.A 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. when the driver, 40-year-old Kaleb Smith, struck a bridge abutment for Wharf Road, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the leg East Baltimore's Bayview section, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday afternoon in East Baltimore's Bayview section, city police said. Officers were called to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. after the 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg admitted himself. His condition is described as serious. Detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.Officers working the overnight shift received reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of Charles Street around 3:20 a.m., police said.While searching for evidence of a shooting, they found a crime scene in the unit block of W. Hamburg Street—just outside the boundaries of Federal Hill, according to authorities.A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.She is in stable condition despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River 18-year-old

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for an 18-year-old who has gone missing. Heaven Simons is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Heaven Simons’ whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma

WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Edgewood woman convicted of killing her 4 housemates in arson case

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An Edgewood woman was convicted on arson and murder charges Monday after prosecutors said she intentionally set a fire that killed four of her housemates. Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, could be sentenced to life in prison plus 60 years. On May, 9, 2019, around...
EDGEWOOD, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Are Asking for the Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-year-old from Rockville

Per Montgomery County Police: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville. Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people stabbed in downtown Frederick early Sunday, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Three people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Frederick, city police said. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of North Market Street after a report of a stabbing. There, officers found three people had been stabbed. They were taken to hospitals for treatment. All three are expected to recover.
FREDERICK, MD

