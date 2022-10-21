Diffusion and bulk flow of amino acids mediate calcium waves in plants

Read full article on original website
healthcanal.com
5 Best Probiotics For Weight Loss & Belly Fat In 2022
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
MedicalXpress
Potential therapy derived from a banana protein works against SARS-CoV-2
On January 13, 2020, a paper touting the creation of a possible therapy that could be used to fight all known strains of the flu was published online. One week later, the first laboratory-confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 set off the 2.5 year-long COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Interestingly, prior...
scitechdaily.com
Eating Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Midlife May Sharpen Thinking Skills and Improve Brain Structure
People who eat more foods with omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may have superior thinking skills and even better brain structure than people who eat few foods containing the fatty acids. This is according to an exploratory study that was recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish such as salmon, sardines, lake trout, and albacore tuna. They are also found in dietary supplements as well as foods that are fortified with the fatty acids.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Discovered Protein Could Help Save Lives
University of Arizona researchers have found a protein that could be used to produce life-saving antifungals. Yeasts are everywhere, including within and around our bodies, much like bacteria. And, like bacteria, yeasts may infect you and make you sick. Approximately 150 million people are infected by yeast each year, and about 1.7 million people die from it, primarily immunocompromised individuals.
MedicalXpress
Size matters: How misinformation by research can be tackled
Anyone who has lived through the COVID-19 pandemic won't be surprised at the results of new research from UNSW Business School—that people jump to conclusions when they read about studies with relatively small sample sizes. This doesn't just extend to the general public either. The research (which had a...
labroots.com
Researchers Find Cause of Flares in Rare Autoinflammatory Disease
Mevalonate kinase deficiency (MKD) is a rare genetic disease caused by mutations in the mevalonate kinase gene, which encodes for a crucial enzyme that can be found in most cell types in the human body. MKD patients experience a buildup of abnormal proteins due to the loss of functional mevalonate kinase, which causes immune cells to malfunction, triggering inflammation. Researchers have now discovered that a rise in the core body temperature of MKD patients can cause flares of their autoinflammatory disease. The findings have been reported in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
