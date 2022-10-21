ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore at the end of last week:. 26-year-old Walter Ferguson was killed on October 19, 2022, in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue. 40-year-old David Braxton was killed on October 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Student found with loaded handgun at Baltimore high school, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student was arrested Tuesday after he was found carrying a loaded handgun at Forest Park High School in Northwest Baltimore, a police source said. This marks the fifth gun recovered from a Baltimore City public school this academic year. Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Columbia man found guilty after fight leads to deadly shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Columbia man was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man. 25-year-old Franck Herman Ngande was convicted by a Howard County Circuit Court jury of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime.
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal Sparrows Point crash under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation in Baltimore County. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading towards Wharf Road when it struck the bridge abutment at a high rate of speed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Edgewood woman convicted of killing her 4 housemates in arson case

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An Edgewood woman was convicted on arson and murder charges Monday after prosecutors said she intentionally set a fire that killed four of her housemates. Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, could be sentenced to life in prison plus 60 years. On May, 9, 2019, around...
EDGEWOOD, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people stabbed in downtown Frederick early Sunday, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Three people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Frederick, city police said. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of North Market Street after a report of a stabbing. There, officers found three people had been stabbed. They were taken to hospitals for treatment. All three are expected to recover.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Situation with 'subject in crisis' in Towson has been 'resolved,' say police

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore County Police announced on Twitter that the situation along Providence Road has been "resolved." Baltimore County Police say they are sending their Crisis Negotiation Team and their Tactical Team to the 800 block of Providence Road. The department said on Twitter that it...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New initiative set to protect first responders by marking unsafe vacant homes, buildings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott along with the Baltimore City Fire Department, elected officials launched its Unsafe Vacant Marking Initiative Monday. The initiative will help first responders identify unsafe vacant homes, buildings, or structures when determining the structural integrity before entering by noting the secured 12x12 inch red square reflective signs on properties considered unsafe for anyone to enter.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Debate on Squeegee kids

Youth crime has been a growing concern among Baltimore leaders, particularly with squeegee kids at city street corners. A hearing to determine whether the 15 year old suspect in the killing of Timothy Reynolds will be tried as an adult will be November 17th. Reynolds was shot after a confrontation with squeegee kids this summer.. Now, the city's police union stepping into the fiery debate.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy