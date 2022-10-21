Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Missing Chickasaw County man found dead in wreck
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A missing Chickasaw County man was found dead over the weekend. Chief Investigator Alberto Davis of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department said a blue SUV was found on Saturday, Oct. 22 in a wooded area along County Road 416. Carter Bliven was found dead in...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at a plant in Fulton.
Police Chief Brad Rogers says an employee fired into an empty area in a parking lot. No one was struck.
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
wtva.com
Fulton Hometown Tour show pushed back to Wednesday
WTVA's Hometown Tour stop in Fulton has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 26. It was originally scheduled to be held the day prior. However, the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday forced the date change.
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
hotnewhiphop.com
Day Care Workers Who Scared Children With Masks Face Charges
Four women linked to the viral video are facing charges of felony child abuse. Recently, video footage of daycare workers scaring children in their facility went viral on social media. The clips were recorded at Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center located in Hamilton, Mississippi. The footage showed...
Former Mississippi daycare workers arrested after scaring children
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four former daycare workers in Monroe County have been charged with felony child abuse after scaring children at a facility. Video of the incident went viral on a social media site. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the charges against the former employees were filed by parents of the children […]
wtva.com
VIDEO: Students win bike from contest by Saltillo Fire Department
The Saltillo Fire Department hosted a contest to raise awareness on the importance of fires safety. A few students won bikes.
WTOK-TV
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo, Mississippi daycare on Wednesday. Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid’s Landing Too daycare. He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles. Paramedics...
wtva.com
Lottery ticket scheme at Tupelo convenience store
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store. Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets. Parker would then get them...
wtva.com
Carter Bliven reported missing in Chickasaw County
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a young man reported missing in Chickasaw County. Carter Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on County Road 416 in Woodland, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 250...
wcbi.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
Law enforcement officials find 70 fentanyl pills, firearms in home search
Three people were arrested after police say multiple drugs and guns were found during a home search.
wcbi.com
Man charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony fleeing
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies said a man was throwing drugs out the window, narrowly missing children playing, while running from law enforcement. 28-year-old Eldridge Pete Langford III is charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony fleeing. The sheriff’s department’s Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group...
wtva.com
Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
TMZ.com
Day Care Workers Who Scared Kids, Parents Pushed for Felony Charges
The parents whose children got the crap scared out of them by Mississippi day care workers pushed hard for those adults to get hit with serious crimes, and it ultimately worked ... according to law enforcement. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, who is spearheading the criminal investigation, tells TMZ ......
wtva.com
Aberdeen students clean up cemetery
ABERDEEN, MS (WTVA) -- The Mayor's Youth Council in Aberdeen did their part to better their community. Mayor Charles Scott and some student volunteers went to Oddfellows Cemetery Saturday morning to pick up trash and debris on the east side of the yard. Scott says the project was meant to teach students equity.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point pups getting new place to play
Imagine running around, the wind in your hair, not a care in the world. This is the life of a dog. However, the City of West Point does not have a place dedicated to letting these animals play. “(West Point citizens) do not have the ability to let their dogs...
wcbi.com
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
Comments / 0