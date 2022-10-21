Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions

The Chicago Bulls (1-0) visit Capital One Arena to face the Washington Wizards (1-0) Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bulls vs. Wizards odds, and our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Wizards started their game against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday with their foot on the gas on the way to a 114-107 victory as a 2.5-point favorite. Their dribble penetration created a ton of open looks. However, they could not really seal the game, and the Pacers still had a chance to tie things with less than a minute to go.

The Chicago Bulls started their season at the Miami Heat and despite missing all-star G Zach LaVine they recorded a 116-108 victory as15.5-point underdogs. Oddly the Bulls had a worse shooting percentage in every category (3pt, 2pt, and FT) but they put up more shots and had fewer turnovers.

Bulls at Wizards odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Bulls +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Wizards -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

: Bulls +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Wizards -135 (bet $135 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Bulls +2.5 (-112) | Wizards -2.5 (-108)

: Bulls +2.5 (-112) | Wizards -2.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Bulls at Wizards key injuries

Bulls

G Lonzo Ball (knee) out

(knee) out G Zach LaVine (knee) out

Wizards

F Deni Avdjia (ankle) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Bulls at Wizards picks and predictions

Prediction

Bulls 114, Wizards 106

The Bulls have dominated the Wizards head-to-head, winning 10 of the past 12 meetings overall and 7 of the past 9 meetings in Washington. However, the Wizards look like they did to start the 2021 season when they had a record of 10-3. I will AVOID the moneyline and look elsewhere.

If we go back to last season the Wizards were the 2nd-worst team in the NBA at covering after a win, going 12-23 ATS. The Bulls were the 6th best with a 25-22 ATS.

BET BULLS +2.5 (-112).

This season NBA teams are averaging 110.5 points a game, meaning the 221.5 total is essentially a coin-flip. However, both the Wizards and Bulls rank in the top half of the league in terms of scoring after 1 game.

However, the Under has hit in 20 of the last 29 games the Bulls played in Washington.

Going back to the 2021-2022 season, the Bulls hit the Under 66.7% of the time they play on the road as underdogs (16-8-1), the 3rd highest rate of Unders in the NBA along that span.

LEAN UNDER 221.5 (-105).

