Phase and polarization modulation in two-dimensional InSe via in situ transmission electron microscopy

Synthesis of single-crystalline micro/nanostructures with curved shapes is essential for developing extraordinary types of optoelectronic devices. Here, we use the strategy of liquid-phase nonconfinement growth to controllably synthesize edge-curved molecular microcrystals on a large scale. By varying the molecular substituents on linear organic conjugated molecules, it is found that the steric hindrance effect could minimize the intrinsic anisotropy of molecular stacking, allowing for the exposure of high-index crystal planes. The growth rate of high-index crystal planes can be further regulated by increasing the molecular supersaturation, which is conducive to the cogrowth of these crystal planes to form continuously curved-shape microcrystals. Assisted by nonrotationally symmetric geometry and optically smooth curvature, edge-curved microcrystals can support low-threshold lasing, and self-focusing directional emission. These results contribute to gaining an insightful understanding of the design and growth of functional molecular crystals and promoting the applications of organic active materials in integrated photonic devices and circuits.

