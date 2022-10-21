Phase and polarization modulation in two-dimensional InSe via in situ transmission electron microscopy

Read full article on original website
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
Phys.org
Physicists confirm hitch in proton structure
Nuclear physicists have confirmed that the current description of proton structure isn't all smooth sailing. A new precision measurement of the proton's electric polarizability performed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has revealed a bump in the data in probes of the proton's structure. Though...
Phys.org
Hubble spots ultra-speedy jet blasting from star crash
Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have made a unique measurement that indicates a jet, plowing through space at speeds greater than 99.97% the speed of light, was propelled by the titanic collision between two neutron stars. The explosive event, named GW170817, was observed in August 2017. The blast released...
Gizmodo
Physicists Got a Quantum Computer to Work by Blasting It With the Fibonacci Sequence
A team of physicists say they managed to create a new phase of matter by shooting laser pulses reading out the Fibonacci sequence to a quantum computer in Colorado. The matter phase relies on a quirk of the Fibonacci sequence to remain in a quantum state for longer. Just as...
Study Suggests Spins of 'Brain Water' Could Mean Our Minds Use Quantum Computation
In the ongoing work to realize the full potential of quantum computing, scientists could perhaps try peering into our own brains to see what's possible: A new study suggests that the brain actually has a lot in common with a quantum computer. The findings could teach us a lot about...
SpaceNews.com
China looked at putting a monitoring satellite in retrograde geostationary orbit via the moon
HELSINKI — China appears to have considered boosting its space situational awareness capabilities by placing a satellite in a retrograde orbit out at the geostationary belt. A paper published in Nature Scientific Reports by authors from the Xi’an Satellite Control Center looks at using a lunar swingby to insert a satellite into a retrograde orbit out at the geostationary belt (GEO) for monitoring activities and debris warning.
University’s new laser system could help astronomers in the hunt for exoplanets
University scientists have developed a system which could help astronomers find Earth-like planets – and it is powered by a laser similar to those sold in shops for a few pounds.Researchers at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University have produced a device powered by a green laser similar to laser pointers sold for less than £5.But it emits light at one billion pulses a second, helping to produce what is known as a frequency comb.Professor Derryck Reid, head of the ultrafast optics group at Heriot-Watt University, said the laser has huge potential to enable astronomers to detect small, Earth-like planets orbiting distant stars.According to...
science.org
Nonconfinement growth of edge-curved molecular crystals for self-focused microlasers
Synthesis of single-crystalline micro/nanostructures with curved shapes is essential for developing extraordinary types of optoelectronic devices. Here, we use the strategy of liquid-phase nonconfinement growth to controllably synthesize edge-curved molecular microcrystals on a large scale. By varying the molecular substituents on linear organic conjugated molecules, it is found that the steric hindrance effect could minimize the intrinsic anisotropy of molecular stacking, allowing for the exposure of high-index crystal planes. The growth rate of high-index crystal planes can be further regulated by increasing the molecular supersaturation, which is conducive to the cogrowth of these crystal planes to form continuously curved-shape microcrystals. Assisted by nonrotationally symmetric geometry and optically smooth curvature, edge-curved microcrystals can support low-threshold lasing, and self-focusing directional emission. These results contribute to gaining an insightful understanding of the design and growth of functional molecular crystals and promoting the applications of organic active materials in integrated photonic devices and circuits.
techeblog.com
Up-Close with the World’s Largest Digital Camera at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) is set to become the world’s largest digital camera when installed at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile next year. Engineers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory are currently putting the finishing touches on the car-sized camera that weighs approximately 3-tons and measures 5-feet across.
Phys.org
A new instrument will measure temperature, pressure and wind on Venus
The VASI (Venus Atmospheric Structure Investigation) instrument aboard NASA's Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging, or DAVINCI, mission to Venus, together with the other instruments on this mission, aims to investigate Venus's mysterious atmosphere by painting a more detailed picture of it than ever before. VASI...
dailygalaxy.com
Seeding the Cosmos for Life: Supernova to Super Bubbles
Supernova explosions release as much energy in a second as our Sun will in its entire 10-billion year existence. Without supernovae, “there would be no computer chips, trilobites, Mozart or the tears of a little girl,” wrote science writer Clifford A. Pickover. When a massive star explodes at...
techeblog.com
NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Telescope Captures Colorful Supernova Remnant 9,000 Light-Years Away
There’s this seemingly cool supernova before it exploded, and then the remnants of one located 9,000 light-years away, captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory telescope. All the colors you see are the three bands of X-ray light detected by Chandra, with low energy X-rays in red, medium in green, and the highest in blue.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Experiment Indicates Our Brains Use Quantum Computation
Scientists believe our brains could use quantum computation after taking a concept developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity and adapting it to explore the human brain and its workings. The discovery may shed light on consciousness, the workings of which remain scientifically difficult to understand and explain. Quantum brain processes could also explain why humans can still outperform supercomputers when it comes to unforeseen circumstances, decision-making, or learning something new.
Hubble shows view of 'unexpected' twin tail created by NASA spacecraft slamming into asteroid
The Hubble Space Telescope captured the most detailed look yet at a twin tail coming off the asteroid system targeted by NASA's DART mission slamming into an asteroid.
science.org
First asteroid gas sample delivered by the Hayabusa2 mission: A treasure box from Ryugu
The Hayabusa2 spacecraft returned to Earth from the asteroid 162173 Ryugu on December 6, 2020. One day after the recovery, the gas species retained in the sample container were extracted and measured on-site, and stored in gas collection bottles. The container gas consists of helium and neon with an extraterrestrial 3He/4He and 20Ne/22Ne ratios, along with some contaminant terrestrial atmospheric gases. A mixture of solar and Earth’s atmospheric gas is the best explanation of the container gas composition. Fragmentation of Ryugu grains within the sample container is discussed based on the estimated amount of indigenous He and the size distribution of the recovered Ryugu grains. This is the first successful return of gas species from a near-Earth asteroid.
heshmore.com
Our Brains could use quantum computation Scientists from Trinity believe
Our Brains could use quantum computation Scientists from Trinity believe. Scientists from Trinity believe our brains could use quantum computation after adapting an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The discovery may shed light on consciousness, the workings of which remain scientifically difficult to understand and explain. Quantum brain processes could also explain why we can still outperform supercomputers when it comes to unforeseen circumstances, decision making, or learning something new.
China moon mission samples upend theories of lunar volcanism
An analysis of lunar samples returned by China's Chang'e 5 moon mission has produced a new possible answer for volcanism late in the moon's history.
Phys.org
Single-phonon readout and ground-state cooling with trapped electron brings quantum computing one step closer
Quantum computers are powerful computational devices that rely on quantum mechanics, or the science of how particles like electrons and atoms interact with the world around them. These devices could potentially be used to solve certain kinds of computational problems in a much shorter amount of time. Scientists have long...
