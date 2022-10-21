Read full article on original website
Related
drugtopics.com
Bivalent mRNA COVID-19 Booster Associated With Significantly Higher Antibody Response
Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster reached prespecified superiority and noninferiority criteria against multiple strains of SARS-CoV-2. Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccine targeting the Omicron BA.1 SARS-CoV-2 variant demonstrated a significantly higher antibody response compared with the original vaccine and is not associated with any new safety concerns. This is according to research1 presented at IDWeek 2022, held October 19 through 23, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that different stem cells are responsible for the repair of different kinds of bone injuries
New research from Children's Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern (CRI) found that different skeletal stem cell (SSC) populations contribute to repair of different kinds of bone injuries. In the study, published in Cell Stem Cell, researchers identified distinct cell markers that allowed them to track SSCs in the...
science.org
Merck locates frozen batch of undisclosed Ebola vaccine, will donate for testing in Uganda’s outbreak
In a revelation that may help Uganda combat its outbreak of Ebola, the pharmaceutical giant Merck has acknowledged to Science—after repeated inquiries—that it has up to 100,000 doses of an experimental vaccine for the deadly viral disease in its freezers in Pennsylvania and will donate them. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ugandan government are discussing if and how these doses can be incorporated into one or more clinical trials of other candidate Ebola vaccines that could launch as soon as next month.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
science.org
TSC22D4 interacts with Akt1 to regulate glucose metabolism
Maladaptive insulin signaling is a key feature in the pathogenesis of severe metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. Enhancing insulin sensitivity represents a major goal in the treatment of patients affected by diabetes. Here, we identify transforming growth factor–β1 stimulated clone 22 D4 (TSC22D4) as a novel interaction partner for protein kinase B/Akt1, a critical mediator of insulin/phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase signaling pathway. While energy deprivation and oxidative stress promote the TSC22D4-Akt1 interaction, refeeding mice or exposing cells to glucose and insulin impairs this interaction, which relies on an intrinsically disordered region (D2 domain) within TSC22D4. Functionally, the interaction with TSC22D4 reduces basal phosphorylation of Akt and its downstream targets during starvation, thereby promoting insulin sensitivity. Genetic, liver-specific reconstitution experiments in mice demonstrate that the interaction between TSC22D4 and Akt1 improves glucose handling and insulin sensitivity. Overall, our findings postulate a model whereby TSC22D4 acts as an environmental sensor and interacts with Akt1 to regulate insulin signaling and glucose metabolism.
physiciansweekly.com
NUDT15 Expression Levels: Biallelic NUDT15 Variants & 6-MP Intolerance
Pediatric lymphoma and leukemia are commonly treated with 6-Mercaptopurine (6-MP). Germline variations in the NUDT15 gene have recently been discovered to be one of the main genetic reasons for the negative effects of 6-MP, such as myelosuppression. Patients with hypomorphic NUDT15 variations have severe myelosuppression due to the excessive accumulation...
science.org
Reprogramming of three-dimensional microenvironments for in vitro hair follicle induction
During embryonic development, reciprocal interactions between epidermal and mesenchymal layers trigger hair follicle morphogenesis. This study revealed that microenvironmental reprogramming via control over these interactions enabled hair follicle induction in vitro. A key approach is to modulate spatial distributions of epithelial and mesenchymal cells in their spontaneous organization. The de novo hair follicles with typical morphological features emerged in aggregates of the two cell types, termed hair follicloids, and hair shafts sprouted with near 100% efficiency in vitro. The hair shaft length reached ~3 mm in culture. Typical trichogenic signaling pathways were up-regulated in hair follicloids. Owing to replication of hair follicle morphogenesis in vitro, melanosome production and transportation were also monitored in the hair bulb region. This in vitro hair follicle model might be valuable for better understanding hair follicle induction, evaluating hair growth and inhibition of hair growth by drugs, and modeling gray hairs in a well-defined environment.
optometrytimes.com
OCTA used to find tie between BMI and retinal structural changes
Chinese investigators found that obesity affects retinal structures in different ways depending on whether the obesity is generalized or abdominal.1. In this cross-sectional study, the authors used optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) to identify possible associations between body mass index (BMI) and the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) with macular vessel density and foveal avascular zone in healthy Chinese adults.
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
Medical News Today
Parkinson's disease: Zinc may enhance a protein's protective role
Experts believe several factors contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease. Some studies suggest one factor may be the formation of Lewy bodies in the brain, created by clusters of a protein called alpha-synuclein. Previous research has shown that zinc may increase alpha-synuclein accumulation. Still, the mechanisms behind this...
technologynetworks.com
Link Identified Between Mitochondria and Pancreatic Cancer
The mitochondria is a key energy-producing component of the human cell that plays an important role in cancer cell metabolism. In a research paper published in PLOS ONE, Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, alongside national and international collaborators, distinguish a specific gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that correlates with poor patient outcome.
itbusinessnet.com
ERADICATE phase 3 study results highlight the potential role of ceftobiprole in the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)
First double-blind registrational phase 3 study in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. Ceftobiprole non-inferior to daptomycin, meeting primary endpoint and demonstrating similar secondary efficacy outcomes. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, reported today that data from...
Study Finds New Gene Linked With Accelerated Colon Cancer Growth
Colon cancer affects over 106,000 people in the United States annually (per the American Cancer Society). While the overall death rate from colon cancer has dropped over the past decade, deaths among people under 55 increased by 1% annually between 2008 and 2017. New research from Mount Sinai's Tisch Cancer Institute could help improve colon cancer treatments and survival rates. According to Science Daily, the study published in Nature Communications found a new gene linked with accelerated colon cancer growth. For the first time, researchers were able to link external inflammation around cancer tumors to malignancy and the rate of tumor growth.
science.org
Engineering human mini-bones for the standardized modeling of healthy hematopoiesis, leukemia, and solid tumor metastasis
Studying the interaction of cells with the bone marrow microenvironment is important for understanding cancer metastasis, but human-mouse mismatch in xenograft mouse models makes this difficult. Here, Grigoryan et al. generated mini-bones (ossicles, hOss) in mice by culturing a human mesenchymal cell line engineered to express bone morphogenetic protein 2 under Cho or Ost conditions and then implanting the cells subcutaneously. Transplanted human cord blood hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells engrafted in the hOss, and acute myeloid leukemia cells also engrafted in hOss. The authors further demonstrated that human breast and neuroblastoma cancer cells metastasized to the hOss and formed osteolytic lesions, respectively. This engineered bone model could be useful for investigating cell interactions in the bone marrow niche.
News-Medical.net
Adaptive immune responses in adults of various ages receiving 2 doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine
In a recent study published in Nature Aging, researchers assessed the correlation between immunosenescence and poor coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination outcomes in older adults. Background. COVID-19 hospitalization and the related fatal outcome can be avoided with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination. Studies have indicated that the...
News-Medical.net
TANGO2 plays a role in heme homeostasis, research reveals
Heme, the iron-holding molecule that gives blood its red color, is essential for life. Yet, ironically, it can be quite toxic if not properly handled. In fact, numerous diseases – from various cancers to cardiovascular diseases – are associated with defects in heme homeostasis. The way heme is...
a-z-animals.com
Hominy Plant vs. Corn
Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
News-Medical.net
Overview of the roles of neutrophils in systemic autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases
In a recent Nature Reviews Immunology journal study, researchers assess the role of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in systemic autoimmune and autoinflammatory disorders. Study: Neutrophil extracellular traps in systemic autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases. Image Credit: Luca9257 / Shutterstock.com. Background. Recent research has shown that neutrophils, particularly NETs released upon activation,...
News-Medical.net
Exploring SARS-CoV-2-associated endothelial dysfunction
A recent study published in Acta Pharmacologica Sinica described the evidence, mechanisms, and therapies for endothelial dysfunction in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). COVID-19 has been a substantial public health emergency worldwide. Both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary systems are targeted by the causal agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The vascular endothelium provides a dynamic interface between blood and tissues/organs and maintains tissue homeostasis.
Comments / 0