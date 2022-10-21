ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Natick Police search for driver who approached young child walking home from bus stop

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
NATICK, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story included a photo published by the Natick Police Department. The Natick Police have since updated their post to state that they located and spoke with the owner of that vehicle, and that they are not involved with this incident. As a result, that photo has been removed from this story.

The Natick Police Department is asking residents near Robinhood Road to check their security cameras for any tips that will help them locate a driver after he allegedly approached a young child and offered them a ride home from the school bus stop.

The parent stated the child did not know this person and had never seen the vehicle before, according to police.

Anyone with any information on this incident should call Natick Police Detectives at 508-647-9520 referring to case number 22-1301-OF.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

MassLive.com

Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night

A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Reading neighborhood fed up with speeding after 4-year-old hit last week

NORTH READING, Mass. — There is no posted speed limit on Lakeside Boulevard in North Reading. But residents seem to agree on one thing: most everybody drives too fast. And many are outraged after a four-year-old girl was hit last week while a parent pulled her in a wagon. The child was injured with scrapes and bruises, but was treated and released at an area hospital.
NORTH READING, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver facing charges after elderly man hit and killed in Medford, police say

MEDFORD, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a man who was walking in the roadway Sunday night, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the area of 330 Middlesex Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. An investigation shows the victim, a 77-year-old Malden man, was walking in the right travel lane when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to law enforcement officials.
MEDFORD, MA
cnyhomepage.com

Missing 16-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in danger, police seek public’s help in New England

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham. According to a news release sent to 22News from Raynham Police Department, 16-year-old Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Police believe she may be in danger and has not been in contact with anyone since her disappearance.
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police now investigating Worcester shooting as a homicide after 28-year-old victim died

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating an early morning shooting as now a homicide that forced surrounding schools into lockdown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. and located 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car

MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car. 
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
LAWRENCE, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boy rescued through window during Plymouth standoff

PLYMOUTH – A 7-year-old boy was rescued through a second story window at a Plymouth home early Sunday morning during a lengthy police standoff with a stabbing suspect.The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a stabbing was reported on Samoset Street.Plymouth police said the victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Herman Smith, then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a 7-year-old boy.SWAT teams responded to the house and were able to rescue the boy through a window on the second floor.After entering the home, SWAT team members found Smith hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident on several felony charges.Police said that other than the initial stabbing victim, no one else was hurt.
PLYMOUTH, MA
