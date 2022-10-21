Natick Police search for driver who approached young child walking home from bus stop

NATICK, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story included a photo published by the Natick Police Department. The Natick Police have since updated their post to state that they located and spoke with the owner of that vehicle, and that they are not involved with this incident. As a result, that photo has been removed from this story.

The Natick Police Department is asking residents near Robinhood Road to check their security cameras for any tips that will help them locate a driver after he allegedly approached a young child and offered them a ride home from the school bus stop.

The parent stated the child did not know this person and had never seen the vehicle before, according to police.

Anyone with any information on this incident should call Natick Police Detectives at 508-647-9520 referring to case number 22-1301-OF.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

