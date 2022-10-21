ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Jaylyn Brown
4d ago

The only thing he’s sorry about is getting caught. Anyone truly sorry for participating in an act of domestic terrorism that was based on a 100% LIE wouldn’t have tried to make excuses. Accepting the consequences without is the only act that would prove true remorse.

Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges

>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
READING, PA
abc27 News

Families sue Lancaster County nursing home after alleged inadequate COVID protection

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of 11 former residents of a Lancaster County nursing home are suing, saying residents of the home weren’t adequately protected against COVID-19 in 2020. The families are suing The Gardens at Stevens, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, the lawsuit alleges that the owners of the […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man convicted of murder, arson

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was convicted of killing a man in 2019 after setting an apartment on fire and attempting to steal a car. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Javen Jackson, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of a motor vehicle after a three-day trial on October 14 in Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Berks Trio Convicted on Murder, Weapons Charges

PHILADELPHIA PA – Three Berks County individuals involved in a drug trafficking organization that was responsible for multiple homicides, kidnapping, and kidnapping conspiracies during 2017 and 2018, were convicted of federal murder and weapons charges, prosecutors said Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022). Montgomery County detectives were among those being credited...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds

A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 men sentenced after drug trafficking at Midstate hotel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men have been sentenced for drug trafficking after being arrested outside of a Midstate hotel in April 2021. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 32-year-old Wallace Smith and 40-year-old Jolie Brown, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, and 33-year-old Andres Garica-Grajeda of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, were all arrested outside the Hampton Inn in Hanover on April 11, 2021.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ

Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
LAUREL, MD
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

