The time for Oregon’s first game in November will be determined after this week’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-6, 1-3) at Folsom Field on Nov. 5. The Pac-12 announced it is one of three games, along with Arizona at Utah and UCLA at Arizona State, that the kickoff time and broadcast network will be set by Oct. 30.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO