Oregon Ducks 2nd, Oregon State Beavers 6th in Pac-12 women’s basketball preseason coaches poll
The Oregon Ducks are projected to finish second and the Oregon State Beavers sixth in Pac-12 women’s basketball, according to a preseason coaches poll released Tuesday ahead of the 2022-23 season. Stanford received 11 of 12 first-place votes and is the overwhelming pick to win the Pac-12. Utah, picked...
Oregon’s Kelly Graves hopes rigorous offseason inspection of program returns Ducks to women’s basketball prominence
Kelly Graves, as he’s prone to do following every season, gave the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program a thorough inspection after the 2021-22 campaign. But this was no ordinary examination. This was a microscope focused at every corner of the program. By the time Graves and his coaching staff finished, he had seven typed pages of notes detailing needed repairs.
Oregon State and its future at quarterback this season: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss what’s ahead for Oregon State heading into the bye week. Joining the usual duo on the podcast was former OSU receiver Timmy Hernandez, who was White’s roommate...
Oregon offense flying high, defense still vulnerable: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s win over UCLA and preview the trip to Cal. Defense still vulnerable but can show signs of progress against Cal. Q&A with Cal beat reporter Jim McGill of Bear Insider. Here’s the full episode:. --...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over UCLA, trip to Cal
No. 8 Oregon takes on Cal on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FS1) in Berkeley. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to recap the win over UCLA and preview the matchup with the Golden Bears. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening...
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Lose to Oregon, Basketball Makes AP Top 10
UCLA football's undefeated season was cut short Saturday in Eugene, while UCLA men's basketball picked up a secret scrimmage win over San Diego State.
Oregon Ducks Bo Nix, Alex Forsyth earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Bo Nix and Alex Forsyth were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play in leading the Oregon Ducks to a 45-30 win over the UCLA Bruins. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week and Forsyth was named Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week. Nix not only earned his...
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Iapani Laloulu, 4-star offensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have landed a commitment from the top player from Hawaii. Iapani Laloulu, a four-star interior offensive lineman out of Farrington High School in Honolulu, committed to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Arizona, among others. The 6-foot-2, 355-pound Laloulu is the No. 14 interior offensive...
North Medford’s A.J. Pugliano, 4-star 2024 tight end, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks’ first commitment of the 2024 recruiting class is from one of the top players in the state. North Medford tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 2 player in Oregon in the class of 2024, verbally committed to the Ducks on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Pugliano chose Oregon over Oregon State, Washington State and Arizona.
Oregon Ducks move up to season-high in polls after beating UCLA
The Oregon Ducks have climbed to their highest spot in the polls this season. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 8 with 1,114 points in the AP poll and No. 8 with 1,125 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 45-30 win Saturday over No. 9 UCLA.
Game time, television network for Oregon Ducks game at Colorado to be determined after this week’s games
The time for Oregon’s first game in November will be determined after this week’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-6, 1-3) at Folsom Field on Nov. 5. The Pac-12 announced it is one of three games, along with Arizona at Utah and UCLA at Arizona State, that the kickoff time and broadcast network will be set by Oct. 30.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Will Oregon Ducks improve to 8-0 as top 10 team against Cal?: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks visit the Cal Bears Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek of the matchup:. No. 8 Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) vs. Cal (3-4, 1-3)
Oregon State’s Damien Martinez, Alex Austin earn Pac-12 player of the week honors
Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez and cornerback Alex Austin were among those named Pac-12 players of the week Monday. Martinez earned freshman player of the week honors after rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado in the Beavers’ 42-9 win. Austin, meanwhile, returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and won defensive player of the week honors.
3 Oregon Ducks named to preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team
Three Oregon Ducks were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team. For the second consecutive year, Ducks guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers and center Sedona Prince landed on the 15-player team, voted on by the league’s media. Oregon has had multiple players voted to the preseason all-Pac-12 team in each of the last six seasons.
PHOTOS: Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon Ducks stomp out Chip Kelly, No. 9 UCLA Bruins
With ESPN’s College GameDay in town and a national audience watching, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks handed the previously-undefeated No. 9 UCLA Bruins their first loss of the season in a familiar, Chip Kelly-esque style Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Bo Nix threw for five touchdowns, Troy Franklin hauled in...
Oregon State can’t crack top 25, Beavers are remarkably healthy, 10 wins are possible: 8 takeaways from a 42-9 win over Colorado
The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 42-9 Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Here are eight takeaways from the win, which made the Beavers bowl eligible with four games remaining:. 1. The big picture heading into November. Only in 2013 (Oct. 19) and 2012 (Oct. 20) have the Beavers...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks lead Pac-12 in rushing, total offense, scoring for first time since 2018
Oregon has taken the lead in the Pac-12 thanks to the conference’s leading offense. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) lead the Pac-12 and rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total offense and rushing after gaining 545 yards, with 283 on the ground, in a 45-30 win over UCLA. It’s the first time UO has led the conference in those three categories since following its bye week in 2018.
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Taki Taimani probable vs. Cal despite ankle injury
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Taki Taimani, who suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the UCLA Bruins, could be available against Cal on Saturday. Taimani, who had two tackles before leaving Saturday’s win over the Bruins, is probable when the No. 8 Ducks...
