Oregon’s Kelly Graves hopes rigorous offseason inspection of program returns Ducks to women’s basketball prominence

Kelly Graves, as he’s prone to do following every season, gave the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program a thorough inspection after the 2021-22 campaign. But this was no ordinary examination. This was a microscope focused at every corner of the program. By the time Graves and his coaching staff finished, he had seven typed pages of notes detailing needed repairs.
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Game time, television network for Oregon Ducks game at Colorado to be determined after this week’s games

The time for Oregon’s first game in November will be determined after this week’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-6, 1-3) at Folsom Field on Nov. 5. The Pac-12 announced it is one of three games, along with Arizona at Utah and UCLA at Arizona State, that the kickoff time and broadcast network will be set by Oct. 30.
Oregon State’s Damien Martinez, Alex Austin earn Pac-12 player of the week honors

Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez and cornerback Alex Austin were among those named Pac-12 players of the week Monday. Martinez earned freshman player of the week honors after rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado in the Beavers’ 42-9 win. Austin, meanwhile, returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and won defensive player of the week honors.
3 Oregon Ducks named to preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team

Three Oregon Ducks were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team. For the second consecutive year, Ducks guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers and center Sedona Prince landed on the 15-player team, voted on by the league’s media. Oregon has had multiple players voted to the preseason all-Pac-12 team in each of the last six seasons.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks lead Pac-12 in rushing, total offense, scoring for first time since 2018

Oregon has taken the lead in the Pac-12 thanks to the conference’s leading offense. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) lead the Pac-12 and rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total offense and rushing after gaining 545 yards, with 283 on the ground, in a 45-30 win over UCLA. It’s the first time UO has led the conference in those three categories since following its bye week in 2018.
