Sigsafe365
4d ago

If you won't debate....automatically disqualification!!! You shouldn't be holding office if you can't sale a good product which is your ideas! Continuous attacks on your opponent is a vote for your opponent!!!!

WITF

Democrat John Fetterman, Republican Mehmet Oz meet for highly anticipated Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate

Much of the focus is on Fetterman, who has spent the past several months fending off an escalating series of attacks from Oz about his health and fitness for office. Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday for one of the most highly anticipated debates of the midterm elections as they wage a fierce contest for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania that could decide control of the chamber and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda.
Most outside spending on Pennsylvania’s governor’s race has one aim: to defeat Doug Mastriano

Groups that can’t directly coordinate with political campaigns have spent $2.5 million on ads, polls, knocking on doors, and more to influence Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial election. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
How the next Pennsylvania governor could shape education?

Pennsylvania has a fraught history when it comes to funding public education. The state pays a little less than half of what it costs most districts to operate. School districts rely heavily on local property taxes to make up the difference, thus creating huge gaps between what wealthy and low-income districts can offer students and staff.
Doug Mastriano wants to use Pa. state police to bus migrants to Delaware. Here’s why that breaks both federal and state law.

If elected governor this November, Republican state senator Doug Mastriano said he’d transport undocumented immigrants in the commonwealth across state lines. He explained his proposal during a town hall in York, which aired on FOX News Wednesday, hosted by Sean Hannity and Newt Gingrich. During his closing statements, Mastriano...
11 Pennsylvanians weigh in on the candidates for governor and US Senate, and why some are still undecided

To better understand the choices Pennsylvanians are facing, Spotlight PA spoke to 11 people across the state about whether they plan to vote in November and for whom. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Time is running out for Pennsylvanians to register to vote

Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote for the November election if they haven’t already. The Department of State offers an online form at vote.pa.gov. Pennsylvanians can also pick up paper forms at a number of state agencies, including state parks. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration expanded the number of agencies allowed to carry those earlier this fall.
Pennsylvania seeks sanctions over access to county voting machines

Pennsylvania’s state elections chief wants legal penalties against two Republican county officials and their lawyer for what she calls in a new court filing their “unprecedented, reckless decision” to give an outside group access to voting machines during pending litigation on that subject. Lawyers for acting Secretary...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization

Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
