sheltonherald.com
Outlet Shoppes to host second Holiday Market by Sister Cities
The City of Laredo is bringing back the Holiday Market by Sister Cities for the second year as artisans from Mexico and other Latin American countries will gather at The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo from Nov. 18-20. The Holiday Market by Sister Cities features traditional clothing, decorations, food, jewelry and...
sheltonherald.com
See all the Halloween events the City of Laredo has planned this week
Laredo families looking for Halloween fun are in luck this year, with the City of Laredo hosting a marathon of spooky events this week. Included in the lineup of events are haunted house, costume contests, spooky film screenings and even a Halloween hike featuring the bats at Chacon Bat Park.
sheltonherald.com
TAMIU celebrates start of Diwali Festival
Texas A&M International University celebrated the Diwali Festival on Monday, Oct. 24 holding an event for students in the Student Center Courtyard. Diwali is a Hindu religious festival also known as the Festival of Lights. It is celebrated across five days featuring cleaning, decorating, praying, feasts, fireworks, gift giving and visiting with loved ones. Diwali is a word derived from Sanskrit which means “row of lamps.” The light signifies the victory of light over darkness, good or evil, and knowledge over ignorance.
sheltonherald.com
This Laredo Whataburger has highest rating in US
Fast food is a convenient staple for busy commuters on the go, but not all drive-thru lanes are equally adored by patrons. Financial website, Saving Spot, published a roundup highlighting the top-rated fast food chains in the U.S. as well as the bottom-rated restaurants across multiple food categories including pizza, burgers, chicken, Mexican cuisine and doughnuts. A portion of the report also lists each chain's top-rated and worst location across the U.S. and two Laredo spots were at the top of the fast food chain.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo McDonald's locations to honor first responders
Laredo is one of three South Texas locations showing appreciation to first responders on Friday, Oct. 28 as over 85 McDonald’s locations will provide them with a free large drink or coffee. The other two locations participating are Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley. The promotion is being...
sheltonherald.com
LC's Funfest gathers families for fun, games and wrestling
Laredo College’s Funfest brought more than just fun and games this weekend, as families were able to enjoy a beautiful Saturday outdoors in south Laredo. Saturday evening's event featured everything from food, activities and games, a petting zoo, music, costume contests, inflatables and even Lucha Libre. Numerous families enjoyed in the fun this weekend as they formed part of the event and also attested to how they are glad to see large local events coming back to life.
sheltonherald.com
LISD parade celebrates America's Safe Schools Week
The Laredo Independent School District celebrated America’s Safe Schools Week on Friday, Oct. 21 by holding a parade featuring its police department and its health and occupational safety support services department. “We are always trying to keep our students and everybody safe,” Laredo ISD Board of Trustees President Hector...
sheltonherald.com
UISD psychologist first in South Texas to receive award
Dr. Linda Garza, a licensed school psychologist for the United Independent School District, was announced Tuesday as a recipient of the Outstanding School Psychologist Award-Doctoral Level 2022. Garza becomes the first school psychologist to win the award from Region One which includes Laredo and all of South Texas. She is...
sheltonherald.com
'All Kinds of Minds' autism and special needs masterplan continues data gathering
City officials and special needs advocates gathered last week to discuss the community's needs in regard to the Autism and Special Needs Masterplan. This follows a previous town hall meeting that allowed residents to provide feedback and recommendations based on theirs or their loved one’s needs and challenges. According...
sheltonherald.com
Zaffirini speaks on growth of women's roles as Zapata businesswomen honored
This week was an important one for women business leaders in the southern county as they were celebrated and honored for their efforts in bringing and establishing businesses in the city. The Zapata County Chamber of Commerce’s Successful Businesswomen Awards event was held on Tuesday at the Zapata County Museum...
sheltonherald.com
LC announces partnership with Laredo Fire Department
Addressing a steady demand for protective and emergency services personnel due to typical turnover and a growing community, Laredo College announced Monday a partnership with the Laredo Fire Department to begin a program for students interested in becoming firefighters or support personnel. The Laredo College Fire Science Program will begin...
sheltonherald.com
Mayor Saenz recognizes Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz helped the Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital celebrate National Physical Therapy Month as he visited the facility Friday for a proclamation. National Physical Therapy Month is held in October. It aims to raise awareness about the benefits of physical therapy while also celebrating the efforts of physical therapists and physical therapist assistants to improve the lives of others.
sheltonherald.com
'The heavens will be able to see it': Artemis I has new launch date
After a couple of failed attempts to launch NASA's Artemis I moon mission which will immortalize Laredo's Arturo Campos, a new date has been chosen -- this time being the first try at night. According to NASA, Artemis I has a new target date is Monday, Nov. 14 with liftoff...
sheltonherald.com
Wanted felon apprehended by USBP
A wanted felon and previously convicted sex offender was arrested in Laredo last week. Francisco Paz-Ramirez was arrested with an active warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office for Fondling Against a Child in June of 2021. The 37-year-old man was taken into custody by the Webb County Sheriff's Office.
sheltonherald.com
Man sought by Laredo police for theft in south Laredo
A man is being sought by the Laredo Police Department for a recent theft. LPD said the individual was involved in a theft case from Oct. 2 near the 100 block of Los Fresnos Loop. Police are asking for the communities help in finding the individual. He was last seen...
sheltonherald.com
Armed robber caught via Laredo Crime Stoppers tip
A man who was wanted for an armed robbery by Laredo police has been arrested. Bryan Alexander Gutierrez, 17, was arrested after a Crime Stoppers tip. The Laredo Police Department requested assistance in finding the individual last week. Police said that the man committed an armed robbery at the 3400...
sheltonherald.com
Suspect broke into home, assaulted man and child while they slept
A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and assaulting a man and his child while they were sleeping. Alex Magana was arrested at the 1800 block of Dryden Avenue on Friday. The 19-year-old man was charged with Injury to a Child (SJF), Burglary of Habitation (F/2), Resisting...
