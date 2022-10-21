Read full article on original website
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
Middletown man charged with pointing laser at aircraft
NEW YORK – State Police have charged a Middletown man with pointing a laser at a State Police aircraft as a felony. Samuel Colaj Ventura, 22, allegedly directed a laser beam at a State Police aircraft during the landing process in Manhattan. The laser beam crossed into the eyes of the pilot and co-pilot causing them to abort the landing.
Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight
Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
Yonkers PD: 42 vehicles impounded, dozens of summonses issued in license plate, registration crackdown
The Yonkers Police Department is sending a strict message to drivers in the area about license plate and registration violations.
Ex-Con Dog Walker Had Pound Of Cocaine, Assault Rifle, More In Turnpike Stop: Bergen Prosecutor
An ex-con dog walker from Hudson County had more than a pound of cocaine, an assault rifle and multiple high-capacity magazines in an electronically operated secret compartment of his SUV when he was stopped near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Narcotic Task Force stopped a...
Middletown man charged with stealing cooking oil in Kingston
KINGSTON – Police in Kingston have arrested a Middletown man on charges that he stole used cooking oil from a business at 312 Plaza Road in the city. Police charged Lenin Sepulveda, 35, with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Police said Sepulveda was observed stealing the...
NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested
On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Police seek man wanted in connection to Bronx hit-and-run
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened around noon on Oct. 7 at Southern Boulevard and East 178th Street in the West Farms section.Police say a driver making a left turn onto East 178th struck a 22-year-old man on an electric scooter.The driver then took off.The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.Police have released video showing a male who they say removed a license plate from the vehicle involved in the crash.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant
A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
Mysterious death of man dumped at hospital; stabbing at ferry terminal: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant Staten Island headlines in criminal justice over the past seven days:. BEFORE HE RAPED AND KILLED, D.A. SAYS S.I. MAN ATTACKED ANOTHER WOMAN ON HER WAY TO PRAYER GROUP. Emotions ran high last month during the trial...
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force raids Poughkeepsie house
POUGHKEEPSIE – Several residents in the area of Gifford Avenue were awakened by a series of explosions, one neighbor told Mid-Hudson News. The explosions were the result of federal law enforcement agents, assisted by local police making entry into a residence at 12 Gifford Avenue in the city. The...
‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts would-be catalytic converter thief
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say.
New York State Police Need Help Finding Elderly Hudson Valley ‘Shoplifter’
New York State Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who allegedly stole from a local Home Depot. On Tuesday, New York State Police sent out an alert asking for help in identifying a man they say stole from Home Depot. New York State Police in Cortlandt,...
Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar
A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
Central Jersey Man Charged In Burglary Spree: Somerset Prosecutor
A 50-year-old man from Middlesex County has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief in Somerset County, authorities said. Gregory Q. Green, of Edison, was charged in the offenses on Oct. 12, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On April 28, 2021, at 9:07 a.m., Branchburg Township...
Woman found dead inside bin outside NYC home: ‘They threw her out like trash’
A woman was found dead "inside a large bin" outside of a Staten Island home on Friday morning, New York City police said.
Up to $100K reward for arrest of 1981 Brinks robbery suspect
NYACK, N.Y. -- Forty-one years after the deadly Brinks robbery in Rockland County, the FBI is offering a reward for up to $100,000 for the arrest of a suspect in the case.The FBI is looking for Cheri Laverne Dalton in connection with the robbery that took place on Oct. 20, 1981.Two police officers and a Brinks guard were killed when a gang of armed men opened fire on a Brinks truck at the Nanuet National Bank at the Nanuet Mall.RELATED STORY: Police, scholars reflect on death of Kathy Boudin, convicted in 1981 Brinks truck robbery and murders in Rockland CountyMembers of the Black Liberation Army and Weather Underground robbed the truck of $1.6 million.David Gilbert was sentenced to life in prison for his role.
