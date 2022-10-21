ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WNDU

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Feds: Woman accused of dealing fentanyl plans to plead guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of dealing nearly a half-pound of fentanyl over the course of several transactions with a criminal informant last year plans to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in the near future. Lakeshia Dominguez filed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

ISP: Two children seriously hurt in Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say two children were airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. ISP says an 18-year-old from Peru was driving westbound on County Road 850 South, when he approached a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East just before 8 a.m. Officers believe he stopped at the sign before going into the intersection and striking another car.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Fort Wayne man accused of raping woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of raping a woman he knows in her home this past September, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors this week formally charged 42-year-old David A. Cook with two Level 3 felony counts of rape and one Level 6 felony count of sexual battery.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Suspects Arrested In Thursday Morning Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne have made an arrest in regards to a shooting that happened Thursday Morning. It was at around 6 P.M. when Police arrested two individuals involved in the shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive early Thursday Morning. Among those arrested was Riley Irving, along with one juvenile who were taken into custody. Both Irving and the juvenile were charged with Attempted Murder, Robbery (Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury), and Kidnapping. The initial call from police came Thursday morning to the Black Pine Flats apartments after neighbors heard gunshots. Authorities found the victim, a man, with very serious injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time. Further details in the shooting remain under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Alcohol, speed led to fatal 3-car crash on southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating what is now a fatal crash that happened Monday on the city’s southeast side. Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Paulding and Decatur roads around 11:45 a.m. Police initially responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Hanna Street and Decatur Road. A section of Paulding Road between Hanna and Decatur is back open after being blocked off near the Sunoco gas station during the initial investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One dead in Monday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
abc57.com

Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.

