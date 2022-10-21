Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
GRAPHIC: Prosecution begins presenting case against man accused of murdering man, dismembering body
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Testimony got underway Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing another man last year and dismembering his body. Prosecutors called 13 witnesses to the stand Tuesday and presented more than 70 pieces of evidence. A majority of those who...
WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man passed out in McDonald’s drive-thru facing felony charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of passing out while drunk in the drive-thru line of a local McDonald’s with a child in his truck is now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Raul Trevino after firefighters found...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman accused of being three-times the legal limit while driving kids
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of driving five children while she had a blood-alcohol-content more than three times the legal limit is now facing felony neglect and operating while intoxicated charges. Fort Wayne Police arrested 34-year-old Jennie Tankersley on Friday after officers were called to a...
WANE-TV
Police: Motel raid turns up weed, cocaine, fentanyl and loaded gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Police raid at a north side motel this weekend led to the discovery of four pounds of marijuana, more than a half of pound of cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded weapon, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 41-year-old Tywan...
WANE-TV
Feds: Woman accused of dealing fentanyl plans to plead guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of dealing nearly a half-pound of fentanyl over the course of several transactions with a criminal informant last year plans to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in the near future. Lakeshia Dominguez filed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Juveniles in stolen car try to evade police, crash into southeast Fort Wayne apartment building
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police tried to stop a stolen car, but said it sped away and eventually slammed into an apartment building at a southeast Fort Wayne intersection. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area...
wtvbam.com
Speeding vehicle near Angola leads to arrest of Indy man on five charges
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Troopers late Saturday night on I-69 near Angola as a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle led to multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. The stop took place after a Trooper saw a 2019...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to Indianapolis man facing drug charges in Steuben County
ANGOLA – State Troopers conducted a traffic stop late Saturday night on I-69 in Steuben County, which resulted in the arrest of the Indianapolis driver on multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. At approximately 10 p.m. Trooper Casey Davis reported having observed a 2019 Jeep passenger...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Two children seriously hurt in Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say two children were airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. ISP says an 18-year-old from Peru was driving westbound on County Road 850 South, when he approached a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East just before 8 a.m. Officers believe he stopped at the sign before going into the intersection and striking another car.
WOWO News
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
WANE-TV
Murder charge knocked down to voluntary manslaughter a year after man was shot to death over disrespect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accused of killing another man over an argument took a plea deal Friday, his murder charge knocked down to voluntary manslaughter, a lower felony. When Dakota Waudby, 20, is sentenced on Nov. 28, it will mark the same day he pleaded guilty...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Fort Wayne man accused of raping woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of raping a woman he knows in her home this past September, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors this week formally charged 42-year-old David A. Cook with two Level 3 felony counts of rape and one Level 6 felony count of sexual battery.
WOWO News
Suspects Arrested In Thursday Morning Fort Wayne Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne have made an arrest in regards to a shooting that happened Thursday Morning. It was at around 6 P.M. when Police arrested two individuals involved in the shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive early Thursday Morning. Among those arrested was Riley Irving, along with one juvenile who were taken into custody. Both Irving and the juvenile were charged with Attempted Murder, Robbery (Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury), and Kidnapping. The initial call from police came Thursday morning to the Black Pine Flats apartments after neighbors heard gunshots. Authorities found the victim, a man, with very serious injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time. Further details in the shooting remain under investigation.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Alcohol, speed led to fatal 3-car crash on southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating what is now a fatal crash that happened Monday on the city’s southeast side. Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Paulding and Decatur roads around 11:45 a.m. Police initially responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Hanna Street and Decatur Road. A section of Paulding Road between Hanna and Decatur is back open after being blocked off near the Sunoco gas station during the initial investigation.
WOWO News
One dead in Monday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
